Copy Links: Markdown (and maybe HTML)
-
This copy links features is a great idea (from the latest version)
Could you please add a slideout menu to enable copying them as markdown?
This is something many people do many times a day (but need third party extensions for - honestly they ones I've tried are kind of flakey, sometimes they work, occasionally not)
markdown links are really useful for people that for example:
- work on issue trackers like for software development
- task management tools like trello
- people who post on a reddit
- people who write markdown documents
- people who program and use markdown compatible doc comments
the key thing here is that people who use this thing, use it a lot
So it seems like something that will be simple to add as most of the work has been done already, as well as being incredibly useful.
also useful would be a another slideout menu option for HTML links
this is useful I'm sure for web developers
-
yojimbo274064400
Consider modifying the following command chain to achieve this:
-
thanks but it sounds like it would just be easier to keep using a third party extension than that. And I'm not entirely sure if that way even supports all selected tabs or not, the code looks like just the selected tab?
-
yojimbo274064400
It is just for the active tab.
Out of curiosity, which extension are you using to provide the functionality?
-
https://chromewebstore.google.com/detail/copy-as-markdown/fkeaekngjflipcockcnpobkpbbfbhmdn
been using it a long time. you can do it from the context menu of the page but for multiple tabs you use the toolbar button