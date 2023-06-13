This copy links features is a great idea (from the latest version)

Could you please add a slideout menu to enable copying them as markdown?

This is something many people do many times a day (but need third party extensions for - honestly they ones I've tried are kind of flakey, sometimes they work, occasionally not)

markdown links are really useful for people that for example:

work on issue trackers like for software development task management tools like trello people who post on a reddit people who write markdown documents people who program and use markdown compatible doc comments

the key thing here is that people who use this thing, use it a lot

So it seems like something that will be simple to add as most of the work has been done already, as well as being incredibly useful.

also useful would be a another slideout menu option for HTML links

this is useful I'm sure for web developers