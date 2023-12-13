Crash when using Spotifys mini player from webview
-
Spotify is now able to show a mini player when clicking this button.
If you use Spotify as a web panel and try to open the mini player then Vivaldi crashes. In a normal tab this doesn't happen.
I'm using Vivaldi Snapshot 6.5.3206.33 on Windows 10 Version 21H2 (Build 19044.3086).
-
stardepp Translator
It works for me, Vivaldi 6.4.3160.47 (Stable channel) and does not crash.
Maybe it is because you are using a snapshot version of Vivaldi.
-
fbinnzhivko
Work fine on 6.5.3206.33 on Debian on normal tab works.
Work fine on 6.4.3160.47 but on
6.5.3206.33
- Add in web panel Spotify
- Choose desktop variant
- Click this small icon.
This crash website and close Vivaldi browser.
-
This is reported as VB-102271 "[Crash] Spotify in Web panel: opening Spotify miniplayer crashes Vivaldi" but just as in this thread the crash has not been narrowed down to a specific setup.
I get the crash with a floating panel and the desktop version. Need to test other setups next time I get to use my desktop..
-
I testet it with floating and not floating web panels, in both cases Vivaldi crashes.