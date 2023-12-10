Vivaldi not remember login for websites
I recently blew out my cache to choose which to remember and which for force credentials. I check to remember credentials on some sites yet it forces me to register my computer again.
This is very annoying. I have Vivaldi default on all my PC.
DoctorG Ambassador
@StephenMattingly You can check in internal Vivaldi page
chrome://password-manager/settingsif you have set any website not to save passwords.
DoctorG Ambassador
@StephenMattingly Welcome in our Vivaldi Community
Do not hesitate to ask, we are a community to help users.
Enjoy browsing with Vivaldi.
We have a bug. I clear cache. Now, even though I select to remember credentials I have to register my pc each time I login to accounts. Simple. What is the fix?
@DoctorG It is not to NOT remember passwords. It is in remembering user name but more importantly forcing me to register my PC every time I login.
What does " register my computer " means to you, exactly? I don't understand your you mean by that.