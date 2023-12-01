Can't dragon & drop a tab to a new window in incognito mode
The title says it all
Dragging and dropping a tab away from the tab bar will cause it to become a new window. This does not work in incognito, and based on the Move Tab options available on right clicking on a tab, does not seem to be intended to work in incognito.
Is there any remedy other than opening new private windows and copy/pasting the URL over to them?
mib3berlin
@radu29
Hi, this is maybe a bug, I test Chromium 117 and it work there.
Please wait a bit if other user have more information.
Cheers, mib