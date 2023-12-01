About the Remove from Tab Stack feature
RasheedHolland
Can it be made so that the removed tab(s) open(s) next to the active stack, instead of as last tab on the tabbar?
mikeyb2001 Ambassador
drag the tab you want to remove up to the tab bar instead of clicking remove from tab stack
RasheedHolland
@mikeyb2001 said in About the Remove from Tab Stack feature:
drag the tab you want to remove up to the tab bar instead of clicking remove from tab stack
Thanks, didn't know this was possible. But if I understood correctly, there is no option to change this behavior, so I guess I need to make a request. Also, dragging multiple tabs can't be done.