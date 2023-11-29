Auto AI Tab Sorting and Grouping by Theme or by User typed Request
I propose an innovative browser feature with dual options for enhanced user experience: a basic 'AISort' and 'AIGroup' function, and an advanced natural language interface. The first option offers dedicated buttons for automatic sorting or thematic grouping of tabs, providing a straightforward solution for quick organization. The second, more advanced option, employs artificial intelligence to interpret and execute textual commands from users. This could range from simple requests like 'Group all tabs related to 'Ginko Biloba' to the left' to more complex commands such as 'Find the tab discussing caffeine' or 'Sort tabs by publication year.' This dual approach caters to different user preferences and needs, allowing for both quick automatic organization and more personalized, detailed tab management. The goal is to transform web browsing into a more intuitive, efficient, and user-friendly experience, dramatically reducing the time and effort spent in navigating and organizing tabs."
Edge has this feature and I tried it out and it works pretty well. Vivaldi should look at Edge for inspiration. I'm not sure if we need AI, but even the simple feature of automatically creating tab groups based on website domain names would be simple (Duplicate tabs of the same website would be merged, for example if you had 2 different google docs open).
barbudo2005
Look this post:
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/90425/can-i-force-opening-certain-urls-in-certain-tab-stacks/2
Thank you I also just found this extension not even two minutes ago. It would still be nice to have it built into the browser through.
barbudo2005
Please explain to me what practical difference it would make to have those 30 lines of JS code in Vivaldi code?
If I have already won this feature by an extension of a former user of this forum, it is much more preferable that the Vivaldi team is dedicated to give us in the next stable the possibility to define domains to go automatically to a Workspace.
Always remember and keep in mind this phrase:
"Usually such features will not be added by Vivaldi dev team if there is a easy way for users to solve a problem with external apps or browser extensions."