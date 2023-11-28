print an email
Smeeding2535
in vivaldi linux mint cinnamon victoria, how do you print an email? and how do you find the clipboard? can you affix a print icon button?
mib3berlin
@Smeeding2535
Hi, you can print a mail from the file menu or use Ctrl+P.
You have to open the mail.
This is Opensuse Linux:
Smeeding2535
@mib3berlin
MIB3BERLIN never let's you and down and never gives bad advice!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! bearzilla
edwardp Ambassador
@Smeeding2535 The clipboard location is dependent on the Linux desktop environment you are using. In KDE, there is a widget on the panel, its icon is a clipboard.