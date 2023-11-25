Add your own artificial intelligence system like Brave, Opera, Edge..
davidgarciasantes
Add your own artificial intelligence system like brave or Opera, to interact with the web or ask anything.
Are you thinking of adding something? like in other applications?
Just add some AI tool of your choice in the panel and you are done? Bing Chat for example works with Vivaldi. Add it as a panel, maybe you need to set it to show the desktop version.
davidgarciasantes
@WildEnte Yes, you could use an external tool and it could have the same result, but it would be cool if Vivaldi already has its own tool that interacts with the tab that is active.
For example, you could have a plugin to translate and yet Vivaldi already has something integrated by default, something like that but for the AI.
Pesala Ambassador
@davidgarciasantes Vivaldi did not make the translation tool. They made a deal with Lingvanex.
I suspect that any AI tool may not be free. What do you suggest that they use?