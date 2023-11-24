Thank you for this.

I was referring to another key that was indicated in some instructions, something like an X with subscript e. I do have an F2 key, and yes, I do have a keyboard that requires one to press fn before using the function keys and that is because the keys are primarily assigned to other functions, which I use often, functions such as brightness, volume, turning camera on and off, taking a screen shot, etc.

So, the problem then is that it is time consuming and awkward to keep switching these keys' function. I'm new to Vivaldi and maybe there are things I'm not getting yet, but it seems like it should be much easier to search open tabs.

I plan to continue working on this and figuring it out, but now I have a prior and more pressing problem, which is that whenever I go to the menu bar and attempt to use any menu (File, View, Help, etc.), Vivaldi shuts down completely and closes all windows! So....I think it's best to post that problem separately.