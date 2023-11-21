Hi!

I'm experimenting with creating a monitoring-wall with vivaldi browser window containing three tabs, set up with page-tiling in grid.

I would like to be able to run a script, and it will launch vivaldi with either a specific workspace I have created, or from a stored session. Is there a launch parameter I can use, or any other way of creating a shortcut directly to these pages in the predefined configuration?

Preferably, the setup would be able to use pre-existing cache, but any changes made in the session would be discarded, so that it can be started from the original session or workspace after, and not start any other web-page which might have been added.

My progress so far is to use --user-data-dir to specify which workspace will open. This opens all the correct pages - with the correct tiling grid, but this stores every change in the user data folder, making it unreliable.