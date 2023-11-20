Every time I launch vivaldi via app menu or cli, it crashes after a few seconds of blank page.

Command : vivaldi-stable

Output :

[181899:181924:1120/232246.116969:ERROR:object_proxy.cc(577)] Failed to call method: org.freedesktop.DBus.Properties.Get: object_path= /org/freedesktop/portal/desktop: org.freedesktop.DBus.Error.InvalidArgs: No such interface “org.freedesktop.portal.FileChooser” [181899:181924:1120/232246.117010:ERROR:select_file_dialog_linux_portal.cc(280)] Failed to read portal version property [181899:181899:1120/232246.118803:ERROR:policy_logger.cc(154)] :components/enterprise/browser/controller/chrome_browser_cloud_management_controller.cc(163) Cloud management controller initialization aborted as CBCM is not enabled. [181899:181899:1120/232246.632902:ERROR:gpu_process_host.cc(992)] GPU process exited unexpectedly: exit_code=139 [181899:181899:1120/232247.121258:ERROR:gpu_process_host.cc(992)] GPU process exited unexpectedly: exit_code=139 [181899:181899:1120/232247.618408:ERROR:gpu_process_host.cc(992)] GPU process exited unexpectedly: exit_code=139 [181899:181899:1120/232248.239516:ERROR:gpu_process_host.cc(992)] GPU process exited unexpectedly: exit_code=139 [181899:181899:1120/232248.847908:ERROR:gpu_process_host.cc(992)] GPU process exited unexpectedly: exit_code=139 [181899:181899:1120/232249.462614:ERROR:gpu_process_host.cc(992)] GPU process exited unexpectedly: exit_code=139 [181899:181899:1120/232249.779644:ERROR:gpu_process_host.cc(992)] GPU process exited unexpectedly: exit_code=139 [181899:181899:1120/232250.086968:ERROR:gpu_process_host.cc(992)] GPU process exited unexpectedly: exit_code=139 [181899:181899:1120/232250.394053:ERROR:gpu_process_host.cc(992)] GPU process exited unexpectedly: exit_code=139 [181899:181899:1120/232250.394073:FATAL:gpu_data_manager_impl_private.cc(448)] GPU process isn't usable. Goodbye. [1120/232250.400080:ERROR:elf_dynamic_array_reader.h(64)] tag not found [1120/232250.400160:ERROR:elf_dynamic_array_reader.h(64)] tag not found [1120/232250.400480:ERROR:elf_dynamic_array_reader.h(64)] tag not found fish: Job 1, 'vivaldi-stable' terminated by signal SIGTRAP (Trace or breakpoint trap)

Other chromium based browsers like Edge, Brave, Chrome all are working fine. I tried deleting the GPUCache folder and also tried --disable-gpu but still it does not work

OS : Garuda Linux (based on Arch Linux)

Windowing system : Wayland