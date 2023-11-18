Crashing on launch after upgrading to Ubuntu 23.10
-
A couple weeks ago I upgraded to the newest release of Ubuntu. Since then, Vivaldi immediately closes when I try to launch it. I submitting a crash report but have yet to receive a response.
-
@rliberatore
Hi, you should got a mail with the bug report number, I can take a look in the bug tracker.
Maybe a session is broken, rename the folder Session in your profile: /home/user/.config/vivaldi/Default/
Vivaldi create a new clean Session folder.
If this work the start session is broken and you lost all of your open tabs, except you use sync, then you can open all tabs from the sync server.
Cheers, mib
-
Thanks for the quick reply. The issue number is VB-101436. I tried renaming Default, no luck. I've also done a fresh install and tried switching from Wayland to X.org.
-
@rliberatore
This looks like a Mesa update mess up with Vivaldi, this happen for many Ubuntu user but for me on Opensuse, too.
Vivaldi start for me but with a blank UI.
Start Vivaldi with the command line switch
--disable-gpu.
If it start you can disable hardware acceleration in Settings > Webpages.
If you delete all GPUCache folders in .config/vivaldi/ it should work again with HWA enabled.
Check this: https://www.ghacks.net/2023/07/12/chromium-based-browsers-are-not-loading-pages-properly-on-linux-heres-how-to-fix-it/
-
@mib3berlin
I was able to delete all of the GPUCache folders and run with --disable-gpu. There are are a few less errors now, but the issue persists.
note: I can't paste the new command line output here because it keeps getting flagged as spam
-
DoctorG Ambassador
@rliberatore As a workaround upload shell output to pastebin.com and paste link here.
-
@rliberatore
Then I am out of ideas, we need a Ubuntu or other Debian based user.
This is the spam filter for new user, after some more posts or reputation it disappear.
For text use https://www.toptal.com/developers/hastebin
or similar services.
Cheers, mib
-
DoctorG Ambassador
@mib3berlin said in Crashing on launch after upgrading to Ubuntu 23.10:
we need a Ubuntu or other Debian based user
I can not help, my mesa install on Debian or Ubuntu does not work at all. I have no HWA which works without rendering issues.
-
@mib3berlin
If there are trouble shooting steps I can follow I'd be happy to try them. I'm a developer, but not particularly good with these sorts of Linux issues.
New output from console:
https://hastebin.com/share/paxedazeyu.ruby
-
@rliberatore
There are trouble shooting steps but if you rename your profile folder "Default" already 90% of the steps are done.
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/troubleshoot/troubleshooting-issues/
I am still curious why you get GPU errors with --disable-gpu?
The
ERROR:elf_dynamic_array_reader.his a bit strange, this happen if you want to start a 64 bit application on a 32 bit system for example or with a miss match of the Glibc library.
Can you check LDD in the install folder /opt/vivaldi?
ldd vivaldi-bin
Install the snapshot (Beta) version, it is independent of your stable install and it create a new folder vivaldi-snapshot in .config.
-
@mib3berlin Yeah, I think the GPU errors with --disable-gpu is interesting. This is a shot in the dark, but I'm wondering if the LLVM command-line errors in the output are part of the same issue (i.e. something error is keeping --disable-gpu from being passed to the binary)?
Installed the snapshot, getting the exact same errors.
➜ vivaldi ldd vivaldi-bin linux-vdso.so.1 (0x00007fff6a5a7000) libffmpeg.so => /opt/vivaldi/./lib/libffmpeg.so (0x00007f3dcc200000) libdl.so.2 => /lib/x86_64-linux-gnu/libdl.so.2 (0x00007f3ddac46000) libpthread.so.0 => /lib/x86_64-linux-gnu/libpthread.so.0 (0x00007f3ddac41000) libgobject-2.0.so.0 => /lib/x86_64-linux-gnu/libgobject-2.0.so.0 (0x00007f3ddabe0000) libglib-2.0.so.0 => /lib/x86_64-linux-gnu/libglib-2.0.so.0 (0x00007f3dcc0b9000) libnss3.so => /lib/x86_64-linux-gnu/libnss3.so (0x00007f3dcc6d0000) libnssutil3.so => /lib/x86_64-linux-gnu/libnssutil3.so (0x00007f3ddabad000) libsmime3.so => /lib/x86_64-linux-gnu/libsmime3.so (0x00007f3ddab85000) libnspr4.so => /lib/x86_64-linux-gnu/libnspr4.so (0x00007f3ddab45000) libatk-1.0.so.0 => /lib/x86_64-linux-gnu/libatk-1.0.so.0 (0x00007f3ddab1c000) libatk-bridge-2.0.so.0 => /lib/x86_64-linux-gnu/libatk-bridge-2.0.so.0 (0x00007f3dcc07d000) libcups.so.2 => /lib/x86_64-linux-gnu/libcups.so.2 (0x00007f3dcbfde000) libdrm.so.2 => /opt/amdgpu/lib/x86_64-linux-gnu/libdrm.so.2 (0x00007f3ddab02000) libgio-2.0.so.0 => /lib/x86_64-linux-gnu/libgio-2.0.so.0 (0x00007f3dcbe0a000) libdbus-1.so.3 => /lib/x86_64-linux-gnu/libdbus-1.so.3 (0x00007f3dcbdbb000) libexpat.so.1 => /lib/x86_64-linux-gnu/libexpat.so.1 (0x00007f3dcbd90000) libxcb.so.1 => /lib/x86_64-linux-gnu/libxcb.so.1 (0x00007f3dcbd66000) libxkbcommon.so.0 => /lib/x86_64-linux-gnu/libxkbcommon.so.0 (0x00007f3dcbd20000) libatspi.so.0 => /lib/x86_64-linux-gnu/libatspi.so.0 (0x00007f3dcbce8000) libX11.so.6 => /lib/x86_64-linux-gnu/libX11.so.6 (0x00007f3dcbbaa000) libXcomposite.so.1 => /lib/x86_64-linux-gnu/libXcomposite.so.1 (0x00007f3ddaafb000) libXdamage.so.1 => /lib/x86_64-linux-gnu/libXdamage.so.1 (0x00007f3dcbba5000) libXext.so.6 => /lib/x86_64-linux-gnu/libXext.so.6 (0x00007f3dcbb90000) libXfixes.so.3 => /lib/x86_64-linux-gnu/libXfixes.so.3 (0x00007f3dcbb88000) libXrandr.so.2 => /lib/x86_64-linux-gnu/libXrandr.so.2 (0x00007f3dcbb7b000) libgbm.so.1 => /lib/x86_64-linux-gnu/libgbm.so.1 (0x00007f3dcbb6a000) libpango-1.0.so.0 => /lib/x86_64-linux-gnu/libpango-1.0.so.0 (0x00007f3dcbaff000) libcairo.so.2 => /lib/x86_64-linux-gnu/libcairo.so.2 (0x00007f3dcb9b8000) libasound.so.2 => /lib/x86_64-linux-gnu/libasound.so.2 (0x00007f3dcb8b2000) libm.so.6 => /lib/x86_64-linux-gnu/libm.so.6 (0x00007f3dcb7c7000) libgcc_s.so.1 => /lib/x86_64-linux-gnu/libgcc_s.so.1 (0x00007f3dcb7a3000) libc.so.6 => /lib/x86_64-linux-gnu/libc.so.6 (0x00007f3dcb400000) /lib64/ld-linux-x86-64.so.2 (0x00007f3ddac65000) libffi.so.8 => /lib/x86_64-linux-gnu/libffi.so.8 (0x00007f3dcb798000) libpcre2-8.so.0 => /lib/x86_64-linux-gnu/libpcre2-8.so.0 (0x00007f3dcb6fd000) libplc4.so => /lib/x86_64-linux-gnu/libplc4.so (0x00007f3dcb6f6000) libplds4.so => /lib/x86_64-linux-gnu/libplds4.so (0x00007f3dcb6f1000) libgssapi_krb5.so.2 => /lib/x86_64-linux-gnu/libgssapi_krb5.so.2 (0x00007f3dcb69d000) libavahi-common.so.3 => /lib/x86_64-linux-gnu/libavahi-common.so.3 (0x00007f3dcb68f000) libavahi-client.so.3 => /lib/x86_64-linux-gnu/libavahi-client.so.3 (0x00007f3dcb67c000) libgnutls.so.30 => /lib/x86_64-linux-gnu/libgnutls.so.30 (0x00007f3dcb20a000) libz.so.1 => /lib/x86_64-linux-gnu/libz.so.1 (0x00007f3dcb65b000) libgmodule-2.0.so.0 => /lib/x86_64-linux-gnu/libgmodule-2.0.so.0 (0x00007f3dcb654000) libmount.so.1 => /lib/x86_64-linux-gnu/libmount.so.1 (0x00007f3dcb1be000) libselinux.so.1 => /lib/x86_64-linux-gnu/libselinux.so.1 (0x00007f3dcb627000) libsystemd.so.0 => /lib/x86_64-linux-gnu/libsystemd.so.0 (0x00007f3dcb0e8000) libXau.so.6 => /lib/x86_64-linux-gnu/libXau.so.6 (0x00007f3dcb61f000) libXdmcp.so.6 => /lib/x86_64-linux-gnu/libXdmcp.so.6 (0x00007f3dcb617000) libXi.so.6 => /lib/x86_64-linux-gnu/libXi.so.6 (0x00007f3dcb0d4000) libXrender.so.1 => /lib/x86_64-linux-gnu/libXrender.so.1 (0x00007f3dcb0c7000) libwayland-server.so.0 => /lib/x86_64-linux-gnu/libwayland-server.so.0 (0x00007f3dcb0b1000) libxcb-randr.so.0 => /lib/x86_64-linux-gnu/libxcb-randr.so.0 (0x00007f3dcb09f000) libfribidi.so.0 => /lib/x86_64-linux-gnu/libfribidi.so.0 (0x00007f3dcb081000) libthai.so.0 => /lib/x86_64-linux-gnu/libthai.so.0 (0x00007f3dcb076000) libharfbuzz.so.0 => /lib/x86_64-linux-gnu/libharfbuzz.so.0 (0x00007f3dcaf6f000) libpng16.so.16 => /lib/x86_64-linux-gnu/libpng16.so.16 (0x00007f3dcaf37000) libfontconfig.so.1 => /lib/x86_64-linux-gnu/libfontconfig.so.1 (0x00007f3dcaee9000) libfreetype.so.6 => /lib/x86_64-linux-gnu/libfreetype.so.6 (0x00007f3dcae1d000) libxcb-render.so.0 => /lib/x86_64-linux-gnu/libxcb-render.so.0 (0x00007f3dcae0f000) libxcb-shm.so.0 => /lib/x86_64-linux-gnu/libxcb-shm.so.0 (0x00007f3dcb60e000) libpixman-1.so.0 => /lib/x86_64-linux-gnu/libpixman-1.so.0 (0x00007f3dcad63000) libkrb5.so.3 => /lib/x86_64-linux-gnu/libkrb5.so.3 (0x00007f3dcac98000) libk5crypto.so.3 => /lib/x86_64-linux-gnu/libk5crypto.so.3 (0x00007f3dcac6c000) libcom_err.so.2 => /lib/x86_64-linux-gnu/libcom_err.so.2 (0x00007f3dcac66000) libkrb5support.so.0 => /lib/x86_64-linux-gnu/libkrb5support.so.0 (0x00007f3dcac59000) libp11-kit.so.0 => /lib/x86_64-linux-gnu/libp11-kit.so.0 (0x00007f3dcaabb000) libidn2.so.0 => /lib/x86_64-linux-gnu/libidn2.so.0 (0x00007f3dcaa6d000) libunistring.so.2 => /lib/x86_64-linux-gnu/libunistring.so.2 (0x00007f3dca8b9000) libtasn1.so.6 => /lib/x86_64-linux-gnu/libtasn1.so.6 (0x00007f3dca8a2000) libnettle.so.8 => /lib/x86_64-linux-gnu/libnettle.so.8 (0x00007f3dca84d000) libhogweed.so.6 => /lib/x86_64-linux-gnu/libhogweed.so.6 (0x00007f3dca804000) libgmp.so.10 => /lib/x86_64-linux-gnu/libgmp.so.10 (0x00007f3dca77f000) libblkid.so.1 => /lib/x86_64-linux-gnu/libblkid.so.1 (0x00007f3dca742000) libcap.so.2 => /lib/x86_64-linux-gnu/libcap.so.2 (0x00007f3dca736000) libgcrypt.so.20 => /lib/x86_64-linux-gnu/libgcrypt.so.20 (0x00007f3dca5ee000) liblzma.so.5 => /lib/x86_64-linux-gnu/liblzma.so.5 (0x00007f3dca5bc000) libzstd.so.1 => /lib/x86_64-linux-gnu/libzstd.so.1 (0x00007f3dca505000) liblz4.so.1 => /lib/x86_64-linux-gnu/liblz4.so.1 (0x00007f3dca4e2000) libbsd.so.0 => /lib/x86_64-linux-gnu/libbsd.so.0 (0x00007f3dca4cb000) libdatrie.so.1 => /lib/x86_64-linux-gnu/libdatrie.so.1 (0x00007f3dca4c2000) libgraphite2.so.3 => /lib/x86_64-linux-gnu/libgraphite2.so.3 (0x00007f3dca49b000) libbz2.so.1.0 => /lib/x86_64-linux-gnu/libbz2.so.1.0 (0x00007f3dca488000) libbrotlidec.so.1 => /lib/x86_64-linux-gnu/libbrotlidec.so.1 (0x00007f3dca47b000) libkeyutils.so.1 => /lib/x86_64-linux-gnu/libkeyutils.so.1 (0x00007f3dca472000) libresolv.so.2 => /lib/x86_64-linux-gnu/libresolv.so.2 (0x00007f3dca460000) libgpg-error.so.0 => /lib/x86_64-linux-gnu/libgpg-error.so.0 (0x00007f3dca43a000) libmd.so.0 => /lib/x86_64-linux-gnu/libmd.so.0 (0x00007f3dca42b000) libbrotlicommon.so.1 => /lib/x86_64-linux-gnu/libbrotlicommon.so.1 (0x00007f3dca408000)
-
@rliberatore
Hm, this looks fine.
I am out of ideas, we have a Garuda (Arch) user with the same problem, maybe we can fix together.
Can you search for this errors for other Chromium browser?
The GPUCache problems hit all of them on many distributions, for example.
Cheers, mib
-
@mib3berlin Just downloaded and installed the latest version of Chrome and Brave. No errors launching or browsing.
-
@rliberatore
Chrome and Brave use own video codec implementation, Vivaldi and Chromium use system libs and ffmpeg.
Can you check:
localhost:/opt/vivaldi # ./update-ffmpeg You may need to be root (or rerun this command with sudo) Proprietary media codecs (111306) was already present
I meant search for the error message, I get a lot:
https://www.google.com/search?q=ERROR%3Aelf_dynamic_array_reader.h(64)]+tag+not+found&sourceid=chrome&ie=UTF-8
-
➜ vivaldi sudo ./update-ffmpeg [sudo] password for xxxxx: Proprietary media codecs (111306) was already present
@mib3berlin said in Crashing on launch after upgrading to Ubuntu 23.10:
I meant search for the error message, I get a lot:
Ah, I see. I will when I have some more time, for sure.
-
rliberatore
@mib3berlin Doing some troubleshooting. I installed Chromium (using the Linux downloader script) and it's also crashing on launch. The output is much noiser (full of stack tracing) but I'm getting the same GPU exit_code=139 errors.
-
rliberatore
@mib3berlin I did a binary search through old stable releases of Vivaldi to find the last working version (restricted to 2023 releases).
Here's a snapshot of the results. I included the crash logs for the two that I found that failed. For the 2023-08-28 release, I tried it with --disable-gpu. The 134 errors go away but the 139 errors stay, similar to the issue we've been discussing.
2023-06-27 - vivaldi-stable_6.1.3035.111-1_amd64 - good
2023-08-14 - vivaldi-stable_6.1.3035.302-1_amd64 - good
2023-08-28 - vivaldi-stable_6.2.3105.35-1_amd64 - bad (loads but freezes at grey window with vivaldi logo)
[45109:45109:1121/085346.337576:ERROR:chrome_browser_cloud_management_controller.cc(163)] Cloud management controller initialization aborted as CBCM is not enabled. [45109:45149:1121/085346.350228:ERROR:login_database.cc(922)] Password store database is too new, kCurrentVersionNumber=35, GetCompatibleVersionNumber=40 [45109:45149:1121/085346.350461:ERROR:login_database_async_helper.cc(59)] Could not create/open login database. : CommandLine Error: Option 'help-list' registered more than once! LLVM ERROR: inconsistency in registered CommandLine options [45109:45109:1121/085346.551852:ERROR:gpu_process_host.cc(958)] GPU process exited unexpectedly: exit_code=134 : CommandLine Error: Option 'help-list' registered more than once! LLVM ERROR: inconsistency in registered CommandLine options [45109:45109:1121/085346.744488:ERROR:gpu_process_host.cc(958)] GPU process exited unexpectedly: exit_code=134 : CommandLine Error: Option 'help-list' registered more than once! LLVM ERROR: inconsistency in registered CommandLine options [45109:45109:1121/085346.933671:ERROR:gpu_process_host.cc(958)] GPU process exited unexpectedly: exit_code=134 [45109:45109:1121/085347.122244:ERROR:gpu_process_host.cc(958)] GPU process exited unexpectedly: exit_code=139 [45109:45109:1121/085347.309058:ERROR:gpu_process_host.cc(958)] GPU process exited unexpectedly: exit_code=139 [45109:45109:1121/085347.496675:ERROR:gpu_process_host.cc(958)] GPU process exited unexpectedly: exit_code=139 [45109:45109:1121/085347.690737:ERROR:service_worker_task_queue.cc(242)] DidStartWorkerFail mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli: 18 [45109:45109:1121/085347.957277:ERROR:CONSOLE(1)] "console.assert", source: chrome-extension://mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli/bundle.js (1)
2023-08-29 - vivaldi-stable_6.2.3105.39-1_amd64 - bad (loads but freezes at grey window with vivaldi logo)
[38911:38911:1121/084029.141043:ERROR:chrome_browser_cloud_management_controller.cc(163)] Cloud management controller initialization aborted as CBCM is not enabled. [38911:38933:1121/084029.153594:ERROR:login_database.cc(922)] Password store database is too new, kCurrentVersionNumber=35, GetCompatibleVersionNumber=40 [38911:38933:1121/084029.153971:ERROR:login_database_async_helper.cc(59)] Could not create/open login database. Fontconfig error: Cannot load default config file: No such file: (null) : CommandLine Error: Option 'help-list' registered more than once! LLVM ERROR: inconsistency in registered CommandLine options [38911:38911:1121/084029.363813:ERROR:gpu_process_host.cc(958)] GPU process exited unexpectedly: exit_code=134 : CommandLine Error: Option 'help-list' registered more than once! LLVM ERROR: inconsistency in registered CommandLine options [38911:38911:1121/084029.556988:ERROR:gpu_process_host.cc(958)] GPU process exited unexpectedly: exit_code=134 : CommandLine Error: Option 'help-list' registered more than once! LLVM ERROR: inconsistency in registered CommandLine options [38911:38911:1121/084029.749149:ERROR:gpu_process_host.cc(958)] GPU process exited unexpectedly: exit_code=134 [38911:38911:1121/084029.940776:ERROR:gpu_process_host.cc(958)] GPU process exited unexpectedly: exit_code=139 [38911:38911:1121/084030.133445:ERROR:gpu_process_host.cc(958)] GPU process exited unexpectedly: exit_code=139 [38911:38911:1121/084030.326778:ERROR:gpu_process_host.cc(958)] GPU process exited unexpectedly: exit_code=139 [38911:38911:1121/084030.789285:ERROR:CONSOLE(1)] "console.assert", source: chrome-extension://mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli/bundle.js (1)
-
@rliberatore
Hm, I cant imagine no Ubuntu user can run 6.2 and 6.4, we would have more reports.
Which GPU hardware do you run?
My system specs are in the signature.
-
@rliberatore
Does Chromium work?
You can start Vivaldi with
--disable-vivaldito disable the Vivaldi UI.
Looks strange but it erode a Vivaldi problem not a Chromium 118 issue.
Cheers, mib
-
@mib3berlin No, I mentioned in a previous comment I installed Chromium and I'm getting a similar error output. I can share that log if it would be helpful.
I'll reply with hardware specs in a bit. Currently I just need to run with the older version of VIvaldi that works so I can get work done.