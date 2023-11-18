@mib3berlin I did a binary search through old stable releases of Vivaldi to find the last working version (restricted to 2023 releases).

Here's a snapshot of the results. I included the crash logs for the two that I found that failed. For the 2023-08-28 release, I tried it with --disable-gpu. The 134 errors go away but the 139 errors stay, similar to the issue we've been discussing.

2023-06-27 - vivaldi-stable_6.1.3035.111-1_amd64 - good

2023-08-14 - vivaldi-stable_6.1.3035.302-1_amd64 - good

2023-08-28 - vivaldi-stable_6.2.3105.35-1_amd64 - bad (loads but freezes at grey window with vivaldi logo)

[45109:45109:1121/085346.337576:ERROR:chrome_browser_cloud_management_controller.cc(163)] Cloud management controller initialization aborted as CBCM is not enabled. [45109:45149:1121/085346.350228:ERROR:login_database.cc(922)] Password store database is too new, kCurrentVersionNumber=35, GetCompatibleVersionNumber=40 [45109:45149:1121/085346.350461:ERROR:login_database_async_helper.cc(59)] Could not create/open login database. : CommandLine Error: Option 'help-list' registered more than once! LLVM ERROR: inconsistency in registered CommandLine options [45109:45109:1121/085346.551852:ERROR:gpu_process_host.cc(958)] GPU process exited unexpectedly: exit_code=134 : CommandLine Error: Option 'help-list' registered more than once! LLVM ERROR: inconsistency in registered CommandLine options [45109:45109:1121/085346.744488:ERROR:gpu_process_host.cc(958)] GPU process exited unexpectedly: exit_code=134 : CommandLine Error: Option 'help-list' registered more than once! LLVM ERROR: inconsistency in registered CommandLine options [45109:45109:1121/085346.933671:ERROR:gpu_process_host.cc(958)] GPU process exited unexpectedly: exit_code=134 [45109:45109:1121/085347.122244:ERROR:gpu_process_host.cc(958)] GPU process exited unexpectedly: exit_code=139 [45109:45109:1121/085347.309058:ERROR:gpu_process_host.cc(958)] GPU process exited unexpectedly: exit_code=139 [45109:45109:1121/085347.496675:ERROR:gpu_process_host.cc(958)] GPU process exited unexpectedly: exit_code=139 [45109:45109:1121/085347.690737:ERROR:service_worker_task_queue.cc(242)] DidStartWorkerFail mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli: 18 [45109:45109:1121/085347.957277:ERROR:CONSOLE(1)] "console.assert", source: chrome-extension://mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli/bundle.js (1)

2023-08-29 - vivaldi-stable_6.2.3105.39-1_amd64 - bad (loads but freezes at grey window with vivaldi logo)