Why is there no HW acceleration for youtube and other videos?
720p Youtube in the browser takes more power/battery than a 4K video via VLC.
Now that all the world pretends to care about the climate while producing even more human offspring, it is time start using HW acceleration.
edwardp Ambassador
@Ankep Settings -> Webpages Is Use Hardware Acceleration When Available checked?
DoctorG Ambassador
@Ankep When you have no HWA, please give us more information.
Open vivaldi://gpu , copy all, paste here as code block.
Perhaps your GPU is older or not compatible to Chromium 118 core, and HWA is switched off.
Try to override GPU blocklist in Vivaldi by opening
chrome://flags/#ignore-gpu-blocklistin address field, set to "Enabled" and restart.
DoctorG Ambassador
@Ankep check vivaldi://gpu and it shows you if HWA is active.
As a example my PC has this with my NVida GT 710 on Windows 11:
The output of that is the same on my workstation with Nvidia RTX3050 and T15 laptop with Nvidia Quatro-something
DoctorG Ambassador
@Ankep You see, video decoding is with HWA.
@DoctorG - then the question must be: why is power consumption much higher with Vivaldi playing a simple YT video, than what a HD video. (and both both streaming via Wifi.)
DoctorG Ambassador
@Ankep How do you measure this on Linux? I want to try.
@DoctorG said in Why is there no HW acceleration for youtube and other videos?:
How do you measure this on Linux? I want to try.
this way... https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/90871/high-power-consumption-when-playing-youtube-in-vivaldi
yep, that reminds me that I've tried to get this to work before.