High power consumption when playing youtube in Vivaldi
The portion where power consumption is 15-16W is the SMB streaming to rather high bitrate rate fullHD video.
The 25-26W period is when I play a simple 720p video in a vivaldi window.
This is equally bad regardless of video, it does not seem like video codec or resolution is particularly bad, just that Vivaldi is bad at this in general.
DoctorG Ambassador
@Ankep That should not cause so much consumption.
- Do you use any extsnsions (could cause such in Youtube)?
- Related to GPU hardware acceleration
what is shown in internal page
vivaldi://gpu
Copy contet, answer, set reply field to ⤢ view, paste here with the </> button
this forum refuses to accept >32kB - so please see here:
https://pastebin.com/FUuWzj5H
mib2berlin
@Ankep
Hi, my diagram is not so nice but the first peek is 720p and the second is 1080p, laptop specs in my signature.
I have only the
#memory-saver-multi-state-modeenabled but not power saving in chrome://settings/performance.
I guess we can fix this.
Cheers, mib
..and as for:
WebGPU has been disabled via blocklist or the command line.
Disabled Features: webgpu
Accelerated video encode has been disabled, either via blocklist, about:flags or the command line.
Disabled Features: video_encode
this is not something I have done. I see the same on my workstation (powerful i9 + fast GPU) - this laptop (I7+nvidia) - and the small laptop, i5+Intel graphics.
..unless this propagated with settings?
this is not something I have done,
mib2berlin
@Ankep
WebGPU and Video Encode is disabled here and you don´t need it for streaming videos.
Video Decode: Hardware accelerated is working but it does not really help. ?
You can check the GPU usage with nvidia-settings with the GUI or the command line tools.
@Ankep Video hardware acceleration was broken with Chromium 116 affecting all vendors except relatively modern intels. We'll see if anything happens with Chromium 118. At the moment still not working with Chromium 119 and AMD in my case.
According to various places the needed parameter nowadays is just
--enable-features=VaapiVideoDecodeLinuxGLreplacing the 2 old ones.
Do you experience the same power consumption if you use Chromium v>=116?
mib2berlin
@npro
Hi, HW acceleration is working on my systems with Chromium 116 and
--enable-features=VaapiVideoDecodeLinuxGLnever does anything for me.
As far as I know WebGPU is only supported on Windows and MacOS.
If @Ankep use 2.5 times more power than my old i5 with Intel UHD 620 something is not working correctly on this system.
Cheers, mib
@mib2berlin said in High power consumption when playing youtube in Vivaldi:
Hi, HW acceleration is working on my systems with Chromium 116 and --enable-features=VaapiVideoDecodeLinuxGL never does anything for me.
Hi, this has been mentioned again, the only 2 ways to see inside the browser if hardware video acceleration is really working is either
kIsPlatformVideoDecoder trueunder
chrome://media-internalsor
Hardware decoder truein the media tab of Developer Tools -> Inspect
vivaldi://gpumay say "enabled" but it doesn't mean that it is working indeed.
Fyi, pre-Chromium 116 you needed 2 parameters for video hardware acceleration:
--enable-features=VaapiVideoDecoderand
--disable-features=UseChromeOSDirectVideoDecoder
@npro screenshots:
VHWA working in Chromium 115 (last working version) with parameters:
VHWA not working in Chromium 115 without the parameters:
mib2berlin
@npro
Thank you for the detailed information, it seems the vivaldi://gpu output is useless for this.
I never had any performance issues streaming 4 YT videos tiled and a 4K video in a second window so I thought it is working.
Other user report Vivaldi lag as hell on much better systems.
Cheers, mib
@mib2berlin said in High power consumption when playing youtube in Vivaldi:
If @Ankep use 2.5 times more power than my old i5 with Intel UHD 620 something is not working correctly on this system.
If you take a look at OP's log, the laptop is an "Optimus" laptop which hasn't switched the GPU to nvidia and which is probably from ~2012 having 2 weak GPUs, an Intel "3rd Gen Core processor Graphics Controller"/"HD Graphics 4000" and a nvidia NVS 5200M, both being inferior to your GPU, and both being probably utilized to 100% increasing the power consumption, which should be worse for those CPUs & GPUs in the 2012 tech-era anyway, compared to your laptop (, of 2018?). Or even taxing the CPU more by not being able to handle all the stuff alone.
https://www.videocardbenchmark.net/compare/3805vs2vs2158/Intel-UHD-Graphics-620-vs-Intel-HD-4000-vs-NVS-5200M
I discovered that with Ubuntu 23.10 pre-release, I am somehow stuck with Nouveau drivers, and unable to compare with nvidia-driver-390 - I did try nvidia-driver-435 but it just produced more heat, running at 26W when sitting idle.
390 is apparently the least driver that supports GF108GLM (NVS 5200M) - it does install but fails to allow login.
@Ankep that task (to find out which driver is better) is probably out of the scope of the original thread about
Vivaldi is bad at this in general.
This would be the case if Chromium 116 (the standalone browser) would consume less power when playing youtube videos with the same GPU and drivers, have you tried it after all?