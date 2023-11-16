Minor update (3) for Vivaldi Desktop Browser 6.4
This update includes security improvements from the Chromium project.
Click here to see the full blog post
stardepp Translator
very quick fast
2nd updated
Before anyone asks, yes, I updated flathub but I think it just takes a while to show up.
Nice photo as usual...
Lots of things needing their screws tightened?
Lots of loose parts needing to be put together?
Many bugs needing to be fixed?
DoctorG Ambassador
Hahahaahaa, the image looks like trying to build some Ikea rack, sofa, chest of drawers or cupboard or something elese.
Well, today's version is the secret Vivaldi "Oslo" sofa^H^H^H^Hbrowser. scnr
Or, in an other universe, could be a developers shout after inspecting code: "Huh! What are these leftovers!?"
Ruarí Vivaldi Team
trying to build some Ikea rack, sofa, chest of drawers or cupboard or something elese.
So… build some flat-pack furniture? Hmm… maybe. Not sure why I thought to take this image to be honest.
stardepp Translator
@levrini: It was an attempt at a flatpak reference since I got some many questions about it later.
P.S. I did also fix an (unlisted here) bug in flatpak packaging. Now screenshots will save to the default location (that failed before).