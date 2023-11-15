@mgunt5 Here are the selectors you need to set the color for the foreground and background parts of the progress bar:

/* Address field progress bar foreground */ .UrlBar-AddressField .pageload .pageload-indicator::-webkit-progress-value { background-color: blue; } /* Address field progress bar background */ .UrlBar-AddressField .pageload .pageload-indicator::-webkit-progress-bar { background-color: red; }

Then to get the color to match your theme, you could change out the example red and blue from above with a theme color variable. var(--colorHighlightBg) might be a good choice. You can find the other variable names by inspecting the #browser DIV .

How to inspect the UI: https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/16684/inspecting-the-vivaldi-ui-with-devtools

Edit: There is also an opacity value of 0.25 set on the progress bar, so you may want to adjust that to get a more colorful look.