Reader View override for mobile/Android
You should be able to manually toggle reader view on mobile/Android, as it is not always automatically offered on pages that are mobile-unfriendly in the android browser (despite being offered when visited on desktop).
Given that this manual override is a feature on desktop (via commands and more), it is frustrating that there is no comparable override for mobile (be it under the main menu, or an option for the customised main menu layouts).
The reader view is not something that text zoom or other accessibility features can replicate, precisely because it discards the inherited styles and instead uses one much more readable than many sites tend to provide (additionally customisable, at least to some degree, though this could always improve as well).
mib3berlin
@aFantasia
Hi, there is a request already and @luetage explain why this doesn't happen, I fear.
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/82898/simple-button-for-reader-view
Cheers, mib
@mib3berlin said in Reader View override for mobile/Android:
and @luetage explain why this doesn't happen, I fear.
He's a very sincere man, chopping the truth-telling
But! Kiwi browser solved this problem by supporting extensions. Vivaldi still managed to implement a more or less satisfactory ad-blocking engine in the code, which is comparable to integrating an extension into the browser body.
So I'm wondering, is it much harder to figure out how to organically embed some kind of read-mode optin addon into the browser code?
The path is already mapped out, right? The road has been started. This problem has a solution for sure!
mib3berlin
@far4
The solution would be to implement a reader mode from the Vivaldi team from scratch.
This and support for extensions are beyond the scope of the Vivaldi team.
The feature request for extensions on Android is tagged as "Want do", too.
I guess this is more "Cant do" because of missing resources, manpower and $.
Cheers, mib
asideofgrits
@aFantasia on Android I use a Google app called reader view that lets you put literally anything on the screen in reader mode it is sick. And can get rid of the button and use a swipe up gesture to toggle it