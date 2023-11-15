You should be able to manually toggle reader view on mobile/Android, as it is not always automatically offered on pages that are mobile-unfriendly in the android browser (despite being offered when visited on desktop).

Given that this manual override is a feature on desktop (via commands and more), it is frustrating that there is no comparable override for mobile (be it under the main menu, or an option for the customised main menu layouts).

The reader view is not something that text zoom or other accessibility features can replicate, precisely because it discards the inherited styles and instead uses one much more readable than many sites tend to provide (additionally customisable, at least to some degree, though this could always improve as well).