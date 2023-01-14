Simple button for Reader View
jamesthebud
In mobile why can't we have a simple button in the address bar to toggle reader view when it is available - this is the standard in other major browsers, so to do so would be more user-friendly. As for the annoying notification that appears to come up randomly to suggest reader mode, either ditch that altogether, or make it show semi-transparent so that you can see what the top of the page is, with text to notify that reader mode is available, and fade out after a second or two. Reader mode in Vivaldi really is way behind other browsers, looks like a forgotten afterthought.
@jamesthebud There is no reader view in mobile, sadly. All we got is the accessibility feature »simplified view,« which comes straight from Chrome and is an abomination. Chrome is not interested in stripping websites from ads and noise, therefore this is implemented in the most horrendous way, throwing a popup into your face whenever it deems itself available, which is mostly on pages where it isn’t needed. On the desktop side Vivaldi copied the open source Firefox implementation and this is much better, albeit it could use some updating and bug fixes.
The problem is not the button, the problem is the implementation. With the right implementation, a good way to access it will follow.
I am not sure that makes sense, at least from a user perspective. Both Firefox on android and Samsung Internet have this feature, so clearly, there is a way to implement it...
wintercoast
@jamesthebud said in Simple button for Reader View:
In mobile why can't we have a simple button in the address bar to toggle reader view when it is available - this is the standard in other major browsers, so to do so would be more user-friendly.
I agree. I've recently upgraded my Android but only just started using Vivaldi as default mobile browser. On my old phone I used Edge primarily due to its good Reader view. I think at the time there was not much else around or if there was it wasn't immediately discoverable (circa 2018).
On the new phone I've been sticking with Vivaldi but the reader view is becoming an irritation. Sometimes I don't necessarily want to select it straight away. But then, if I don't select it and I change my mind after I've read a bit, I can't get it back!
i agree Read View option doesnt work even u enable it from setting:
from:
https://help.vivaldi.com/android/android-tools/android-reader-view/
Enabling Reader View
To enable Reader View on Vivaldi Mobile, open the Vivaldi menu > Settings > Web Pages > Accessibility and tick the box for Simplified view for web pages.
Once enabled, you’ll see a prompt (Show simplified view) on top of the screen whenever Reader View is available for a web page.
Still doesnt show option for Reader View...
why.just cant make simply button appers when u browse site that can preview in Reader View like all other normal browsers?
"you’ll see a prompt (Show simplified view)"
never showing... this is how i can tell...
left img is chonicums vivaldi in desktop view ,
and right img is mozzila based...
supporing this, vote up:
so why its so hard for Vivaldi...
