@jamesthebud There is no reader view in mobile, sadly. All we got is the accessibility feature »simplified view,« which comes straight from Chrome and is an abomination. Chrome is not interested in stripping websites from ads and noise, therefore this is implemented in the most horrendous way, throwing a popup into your face whenever it deems itself available, which is mostly on pages where it isn’t needed. On the desktop side Vivaldi copied the open source Firefox implementation and this is much better, albeit it could use some updating and bug fixes.

The problem is not the button, the problem is the implementation. With the right implementation, a good way to access it will follow.