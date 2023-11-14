@ryandecker1982 What sites? Please give an example url to check.

It's not as simple as setting to Allow will automatically allow all autoplay videos. This is Chromium's Autoplay blocker, it uses some heuristics like if you've visited the site, engaged with media content etc to determine if Autoplay is allowed.

Setting it to Block is also not a magic solution to block all autoplaying videos.

You can read about Autoplay in Chrome and Chromium-based browsers:

https://developer.chrome.com/blog/autoplay/

https://www.chromium.org/audio-video/autoplay/autoplay-policy-design-rationale/

I don't think anyone except the Chromium developers understand how this works in details

It's probably one of the most misunderstood features.