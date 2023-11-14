Vivaldi is blocking video autoplay, despite it being allowed in settings
I have autoplay allowed in default settings, and it's allowed in site setting for all the sites where it's doing this, but Vivaldi is still blocking videos from autoplaying. It's also muting all videos. I've tried disabling AdBlock and disabling Vivaldi's native blocker, but it makes no difference.
Started doing this a few days ago. No idea what triggered it.
@ryandecker1982 What sites? Please give an example url to check.
It's not as simple as setting to Allow will automatically allow all autoplay videos. This is Chromium's Autoplay blocker, it uses some heuristics like if you've visited the site, engaged with media content etc to determine if Autoplay is allowed.
Setting it to Block is also not a magic solution to block all autoplaying videos.
You can read about Autoplay in Chrome and Chromium-based browsers:
https://developer.chrome.com/blog/autoplay/
https://www.chromium.org/audio-video/autoplay/autoplay-policy-design-rationale/
I don't think anyone except the Chromium developers understand how this works in details
It's probably one of the most misunderstood features.
@Pathduck TikTok, Youtube, Reddit, Tumblr.
TikTok is my main concern here. It's very annoying to have to click play AND adjust the volume up for every single video. On most other sites, autoplay being disabled isn't so much of an annoyance, or it's even preferable.
I don't use most of those services, except YT.
But a quick test on Reddit and TikTok I get no blocked warning when videos on a page in a clean profile of Vivaldi 6.4 Stable, Win10 x64.
Autoplay is set to Allow by default.
Check the Chromium settings page in Vivaldi, that is matches your setting and no customised behaviour.
chrome://settings/content/autoplay
Please try the troubleshooting steps, including testing in a clean profile and disabling adblocking/extensions:
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/troubleshoot/troubleshooting-issues/
@Pathduck Very weird. Google.com was not allowed autoplay in my Chromium settings. No idea how that happened, but I removed it from the blacklist and autoplay is working on other sites now.
Thanks!