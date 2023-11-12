OK, I'm a bit clearer on this now...

The privacy & security preferences page contains a bunch of sections:

privacy

tracker & ad blocking

security

passwords

cookies

reset settings

Unexpectedly, clicking the reset privacy & security settings to default button on this page only defaults some of the sections on the page (i.e. privacy and security ), which: a) may give users the false impression all settings on the page had been reset when they hadn't, and; b) no way of knowing what the defaults are for the other sections (e.g. passwords )?!

I expect reset/restore buttons for each section (e.g. cookies ), each page (e.g. appearance and all/everything (e.g. by proxy display all )

Doing things this way will mean not needing long ass button names like reset privacy & security & this & that settings to default

Aside, I see there have been requests for a reset/restore all button - other browsers have this so why doesn't Vivalid; just because there has not been "enough votes" isn't a good enough reason?

This whole reset/restore button thing need an overhaul IMO

Regards