Unable to load https://www.nike.com/gb/launch/t/air-jordan-4-craft-olive
-
ldexterldesign
https://www.nike.com/gb/launch/t/air-jordan-4-craft-olive
No extensions
Default settings
Why is this broken?
Why is there no notification of what's wrong?
Works in every other browser
-
@ldexterldesign Hi - I'm assuming by now you've figured this out yourself.
You clearly have the adblocker enabled:
As well as extensions enabled:
Works in every other browser
Works fine in Vivaldi.
-
ldexterldesign
Thanks for reply
Ya, the
tracking & ad blockinglevel was the reason here
Nike won't load this page unless users allow the trackers - I try to be an ethical person so god knows why I ever considered buying Nike products again
OK, there's a bug here because
noneonly some of the
Reset (to default)buttons function, which is why I couldn't make sense of this and solve it myself
I'll create a new topic, with view to creating a bug report
Regards
-
ldexterldesign
OK, I'm a bit clearer on this now...
The
privacy & securitypreferences page contains a bunch of sections:
privacy
tracker & ad blocking
security
passwords
cookies
reset settings
Unexpectedly, clicking the
reset privacy & security settings to defaultbutton on this page only defaults some of the sections on the page (i.e.
privacyand
security), which: a) may give users the false impression all settings on the page had been reset when they hadn't, and; b) no way of knowing what the defaults are for the other sections (e.g.
passwords)?!
I expect
reset/restorebuttons for each section (e.g.
cookies), each page (e.g.
appearanceand all/everything (e.g. by proxy
display all)
Doing things this way will mean not needing long ass button names like
reset privacy & security & this & that settings to default
Aside, I see there have been requests for a
reset/restore allbutton - other browsers have this so why doesn't Vivalid; just because there has not been "enough votes" isn't a good enough reason?
This whole reset/restore button thing need an overhaul IMO
Regards
-
-
ldexterldesign
-
Streptococcus
I can load that page, but there are no images on it, only blank spaces where they should be.