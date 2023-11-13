Add preferences/settings `reset/restore all` & fix piecemeal functionality
-
ldexterldesign
Following on from this topic...
--
The
privacy & securitypreferences page contains a bunch of sections:
privacy
tracker & ad blocking
security
passwords
cookies
reset settings
Unexpectedly, clicking the
reset privacy & security settings to defaultbutton on this page only defaults some of the sections on the page (i.e.
privacyand
security), which: a) may give users the false impression all settings on the page had been reset when they hadn't, and; b) no way of knowing what the defaults are for the other sections (e.g.
passwords)?!
I expect
reset/restorebuttons for each section (e.g.
cookies), each page (e.g.
appearanceand all/everything (e.g. by proxy
display all)
Doing things this way will mean not needing long ass button names like
reset privacy & security & this & that settings to default
Aside, I see there have been requests for a
reset/restore allbutton - other browsers have this so why doesn't Vivalid - just because there has not been "enough votes" isn't a good enough reason?
This whole reset/restore button thing needs an overhaul IMO
If you're going to do modular component sections and then have them show up in a filter/search navigation architecture then the functionality (e.g.
reset/restorebutton) needs to be modular also
--
If you're reading and:
- agree then please vote up (e.g. +1, like), or;
- disagree then please vote down (e.g. -1, dislike) - I'd love to know why?
Regards
-