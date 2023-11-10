No SOCKS5 Proxy Support Yet?
Is there still no default SOCKS5 support? I use Foxy Proxy on Firefox but can't connect a SOCKS5 proxy with a username and password on Vivaldi Browser. Are there any solutions?
N.B: I am using Zorin OS Pro (Latest)
DoctorG Ambassador
@reajulhasanraju had not ried.
Perhaps starting Vivaldi by command line in shell or by desktop shortcut (adapt IP, port and username/password):
vivaldi --proxy-server="USERNAME:[email protected]:8080"
https://askubuntu.com/a/588487
I'm using SwitchyOmega extension with auto switch of profiles and SOCKS5 without any problem. However I'm using unauthorized proxy. Do you have posibility to test proxy without username/password? If it works at all.
@DoctorG Not working. I am getting this error while using the command you provided:
ERR_NO_SUPPORTED_PROXIES
@enc0re Hmm, I got it. But I have to use Authentication in my case as it's a private SOCKS5 Proxy.
However, I can use the same proxy smoothly with Firefox (SwitchOmega / FoxyProxy).
DoctorG Ambassador
I found a older unconfirmed issue in Vivaldi bug tracker.
VB-64733 "vivaldi always says "ERR_PROXY_CONNECTION_FAILED" while the same proxy works fine in other apps"