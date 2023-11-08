My request is different from this:

https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/55149/make-password-settings-easier-to-access/

[Moderator: If you think this is a duplicate, then point me to the relevant discussion and allow for at least several days before you archive it. That would give me some opportunity to discuss the issue here.]

My request is: to give the user the ability to edit the saved password(s) for the current website as easily as possible.

Having to go to the fully-fledged password manager like vivaldi://password-manager/passwords is tedious.

My motivation is this: Usually the builtin password manager does a good job in keeping the passwords up-to-date. It offers a dialogue to update the password if the one you've typed is different from the one it remembers.

But, for some websites, it obstinately keeps obsolete passwords and doesn't offer you the dialogue to update them.

On such a website, I would like to press some button and update the passwords or delete some of the entries. (For some websites, the password manager remembers multiple username-password pairs and you sometimes want to delete some of the pairs.)

Basically I want to the ability to invoke the password-manager dialogue.