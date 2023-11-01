Vivaldi 6.2 changed the default file size conversion to be based on "decimal SI units":

[Downloads][Panels] Use decimal SI units instead of legacy binary units (VB-98728)

[Mail] Render the Size column in human-readable decimal SI units instead of raw bytes VB-98728

While it may have pleased some, others (like me) would like to stay with the binary units, for many reasons.

I think it would be important for the user to be able to use the format of his choice. It would be fair the implementation to use the corresponding prefixes (eg. MiB/MB).