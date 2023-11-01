Windows Security when accessing passwords
-
When trying to access saved passwords Windows 11 asks for Windows Password.
I type it in and it says its wrong... even though I just signed in to windows with it.
On another windows 10 machine it asks for PIN and that works fine.
What's going on?
Any tips to help resolve this?
-
Strange, anything here help (although it is on Mac)?
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/91978/how-do-you-stop-the-need-for-giving-a-fingerprint-or-typing-your-system-password-every-time-you-use-a-saved-password
-
@StephenMF, easy to confuse the bar for the username and the one for the password. It happened to me too, entering the password in the usernme.
-
Found this in the other threads.
vivaldi://password-manager/settings
But it uses the same dialog to disable windows hello.
-
@StephenMF I try to ask in internal dev chat.
-
Strange, on Windows 11 22H2 i have Hello with a PIN.
When i want to view passwords with Vivaldi 6.4.3160.34 Windows Security shows popup for Windows local password, when i chaneg to another option, i can use PIN.
Sorry for german UI screenshot, i currently can not switch my Windows to english.
For me that worked to unhide logins:
- PIN
- Username and password of local Windows account
-
This is actually win11 23H2
-
@StephenMF Oh, i can not test, i have Build Build 22621.2506.
-
Just tried reinstalling Vivaldi, the lock remains!
-
@StephenMF Is this from Microsoft App Store or downloaded from vivaldi.com?
And you do not have "More Options" in Windows Security popup for login? That should appear if you have a local or MS account and Windows Hello PIN.
-
Actually from https://patchmypc.com/home-updater
And no, mine looks different.
-
Thanks for all the ideas and help by the way.
-
@StephenMF I do not understand why the "More Options" button is missing on your Windows.
-
My Windows (11) Hello looks different than my Windows (10) Hello.
-
At the moment I am logging in from remote desktop though.
-
@StephenMF Where are the "Ways to Sign-in"!?
MIssing?
-
Looks like they are missing.
-
@StephenMF With local login, no Remote Desktop, too? If yes, is a strange Windows 11 23H2!
-
I will check when I get home around 18:00 tonight...