I've been using Vivaldi for a few years now and love its customizations and features but over the past few months it has been crashing on more and more websites. It doesn't happen on all websites but does crash on even mainstream websites like plex.com

I'm typing this via Google Chrome because vivaldi just crashed for the umpteenth time. This time when I opened reddit.com

If I start vivaldi from the command line when it was set to reopen the last website, reddit.com, it crashes immediately and I get this output -

$ vivaldi [111873:111873:1031/170930.845176:ERROR:policy_logger.cc(154)] :components/enterprise/browser/controller/chrome_browser_cloud_management_controller.cc(163) Cloud management controller initialization aborted as CBCM is not enabled. MESA-INTEL: warning: Performance support disabled, consider sysctl dev.i915.perf_stream_paranoid=0 [111873:111904:1031/170931.499128:ERROR:nss_util.cc(357)] After loading Root Certs, loaded==false: NSS error code: -8018 Segmentation fault

Also on startup, when it is set to open the startup page I get a pop-up saying "open xdg-open?" but I don't know why.

I've tried the tips, deleted my cookies, turned all my extensions off, even deleted the vivaldi folders under /config and /cache, which lost me all my settings and customizations.

I don't want to go back to Google Chrome but Vivaldi is becoming more of a liability than a help.