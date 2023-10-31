Crashing on many websites.
-
I've been using Vivaldi for a few years now and love its customizations and features but over the past few months it has been crashing on more and more websites. It doesn't happen on all websites but does crash on even mainstream websites like plex.com
I'm typing this via Google Chrome because vivaldi just crashed for the umpteenth time. This time when I opened reddit.com
If I start vivaldi from the command line when it was set to reopen the last website, reddit.com, it crashes immediately and I get this output -
$ vivaldi [111873:111873:1031/170930.845176:ERROR:policy_logger.cc(154)] :components/enterprise/browser/controller/chrome_browser_cloud_management_controller.cc(163) Cloud management controller initialization aborted as CBCM is not enabled. MESA-INTEL: warning: Performance support disabled, consider sysctl dev.i915.perf_stream_paranoid=0 [111873:111904:1031/170931.499128:ERROR:nss_util.cc(357)] After loading Root Certs, loaded==false: NSS error code: -8018 Segmentation fault
Also on startup, when it is set to open the startup page I get a pop-up saying "open xdg-open?" but I don't know why.
I've tried the tips, deleted my cookies, turned all my extensions off, even deleted the vivaldi folders under /config and /cache, which lost me all my settings and customizations.
I don't want to go back to Google Chrome but Vivaldi is becoming more of a liability than a help.
-
This post is deleted!
-
-
edwardp Ambassador
Please provide the Linux distribution and version, as well as the Vivaldi version you are using.
I am using openSUSE Tumbleweed and both of the web sites you referenced above, load in fine here, using the current Vivaldi 6.4.3160.34 Stable.
The reference to xdg-open, means there is something on the web page (for example, a link to an independent application) that is instructing Vivaldi to launch. You can click Cancel on those.
-
Distributor ID: Zorin
Description: Zorin OS 16.3
Release: 16
Codename: focal
Kernel: Linux 5.15.0-88-generic
Vivaldi: 6.4.3160.34 (Stable channel) stable (64-bit)
-
@Chrisl300 This is a known bug if you set "Startup with" -> Homepage. Set it to -> Startpage. (or Last Session)
-
@npro The crashing or the xdg-open?
Thanks, I am trying that setting, I'll report if it continues to crash.