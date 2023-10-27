I have just updated both Vivaldi stable and Vivaldi snapshot on a RPi 4 running Debian 11 64 bit. IIRC this was a fresh install of Raspberry Pi OS Lite with the XFCE desktop added later.

Both versions of Vivaldi now start up with corrupted UIs, buttons not showing, Settings left hand pane not displaying, tabs appearing in two places but only when mousing over the window etc.

Running from the command line with the flag --disable-gpu allows both versions of Vivaldi to start up without any UI corruption.

The error in both cases is:

hostname/username redacted~ $ vivaldi-stable

[3021:3021:1027/132714.343491:ERROR:policy_logger.cc(154)] :components/enterprise/browser/controller/chrome_browser_cloud_management_controller.cc(163) Cloud management controller initialization aborted as CBCM is not enabled.

WARNING: v3dv is neither a complete nor a conformant Vulkan implementation. Testing use only.

Version numbers

Stable 6.4.3160.34

Snapshot 6.4.3160.33

Is anyone else seeing this problem?

