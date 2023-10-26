I came in to add that I was just in Ebay and rightclick to open a posting in a new tab and all I got was about:blank in the new tab. I tried a second posting and get the same thing. Tried opening the posting in a private window and it loaded perfectly fine. I then went to Amazon to try testing there and got the same results rightclick a posting to open in a new tab and the new tab just says about:blank, but open that same posting in a private window and it opens perfectly.

As for your post, I posted here besides the bug report just in case I needed to add information, cause once the report is made you can't add to it. As for a clean profile you do realize NOTHING is loaded in a private session, right? Next time don't TROLL people.