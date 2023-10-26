TypeError: Cannot read properties of undefined (reading '0')
-
I just Googled Pacific Power and Arcadia and rightclicked the first link for Pacific Power in the search results and selected open in private window and was presented with the below.
TypeError: Cannot read properties of undefined (reading '0') at new p4 (chrome-extension://mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli/bundle.js:1:2143474) at ja (chrome-extension://mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli/vendor-bundle.js:1:576956) at Sc (chrome-extension://mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli/vendor-bundle.js:1:597308) at yp (chrome-extension://mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli/vendor-bundle.js:1:643363) at hs (chrome-extension://mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli/vendor-bundle.js:1:631396) at fs (chrome-extension://mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli/vendor-bundle.js:1:631324) at Os (chrome-extension://mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli/vendor-bundle.js:1:631187) at as (chrome-extension://mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli/vendor-bundle.js:1:627994) at os (chrome-extension://mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli/vendor-bundle.js:1:626546) at g (chrome-extension://mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli/vendor-bundle.js:1:900959)
Considering I've always had to use a private window for Pacific Power because for whatever reason their login never works in a normal wind, but will just fine in a private one. I have summitted a bug report on this.
Running Vivaldi 6.2.3105.58 on BigLinux which is Arch based.
-
So why do you post here? The point of posting a report to the forum is to let others confirm it and check it, so that you can then go on and do a report with the needed backup. Have you even checked whether it works on a clean profile?
-
I came in to add that I was just in Ebay and rightclick to open a posting in a new tab and all I got was about:blank in the new tab. I tried a second posting and get the same thing. Tried opening the posting in a private window and it loaded perfectly fine. I then went to Amazon to try testing there and got the same results rightclick a posting to open in a new tab and the new tab just says about:blank, but open that same posting in a private window and it opens perfectly.
As for your post, I posted here besides the bug report just in case I needed to add information, cause once the report is made you can't add to it. As for a clean profile you do realize NOTHING is loaded in a private session, right? Next time don't TROLL people.
-
@SkyBorg said in TypeError: Cannot read properties of undefined (reading '0'):
BigLinux which is Arch based.
based on Manjaro, which in turn is based on Arch.
-
This post is deleted!
-
Seem all is back to normal just as mysteriously as it started.
-
@SkyBorg I guess your browser was updated in meantime to Vivaldi 6.4.
-
@SkyBorg Of course you can add to bug reports, simply reply to the email you’ve been sent when reporting the bug. How to properly go about reporting a bug is outlined in the help article on how to report a bug. Next time follow best practices, please. In short: try to find the bug on the forum, if you can’t find it create a topic and describe the bug with reproduction steps and links. Wait for users to confirm your issue, then go on and report it. Add additional information by replying to the email.
-
@SkyBorg We did not get any answer by you on bug tracker related to old Vivaldi version. I closed your report today as you told here issue was solved.
-
@luetage said in TypeError: Cannot read properties of undefined (reading '0'):
@SkyBorg Of course you can add to bug reports, simply reply to the email you’ve been sent when reporting the bug. How to properly go about reporting a bug is outlined in the help article on how to report a bug. Next time follow best practices, please. In short: try to find the bug on the forum, if you can’t find it create a topic and describe the bug with reproduction steps and links. Wait for users to confirm your issue, then go on and report it. Add additional information by replying to the email.
I believe I did everything correctly. Your reply does not seem helpful.
(Mod removal of confrontational language)
-
@SkyBorg Please stop. If you stay in contact with bug tracker by mail, all is ok.