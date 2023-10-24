I opened this page and Vivaldi crashed and now can't open Vivaldi anymore: https://www.cars.com/articles/cargo-specs-be-careful-what-you-compare-1420696442243/

Vivaldi is set to always reopen previous tabs on startup, and now every time it starts, it crashes immediately. I have tried to Ctrl+F4 to close that tab before it loads, but it's too quick and I never get the chance. This sounds similar to this thread in Linux: https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/91724/vivaldi-crashes-when-opening-certain-sites-suspecting-sso

I opened up the latest %USERPROFILE%\AppData\Local\Vivaldi\User Data\Default\Sessions\Session_ in a hex editor and searched for "cars.com" and made them all says "bars.com" hoping that would break it. Now when Vivaldi loads, I see "bars.com" in the URL, but it is still loading the page data from cache somewhere as it's the original cars.com site and it still crashes immediately. Where is this cached copy stored and how do I remove that?

I am more than a bit of a tab hoarder, so if possible, I'd like to remove this one site and still open my old session. If that's not possible, I just want to be able to use Vivaldi again.