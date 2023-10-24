Greetings, I am a new user of Vivaldi and I am liking it so far, to the point of customizing it to see if it can be my new home as far as browsing goes. Currently, one thing I really feel it's missing is the ability to (conveniently) save Tab Stacks.

As far as I know there are two options. You can save the tab stacks to a bookmark folder, which allows you to easily add tabs to that "collection" as you find them, but that does not allow you to open it back again as a stack. You have to open them and stack them yourself. Other inconveniences of this method include being unable to bookmark multiple tabs to the same folder if it already exists, instead, it gets saved to a generic folder with a date in the bookmarks tab.

The second method is through the hidden Sessions panel. The sessions panel is very convenient to save and reload the tabs you have saved, even being able to drag the session into the tab bad and that opens as a stack. Excellent. There is a glaring issue, however: you cannot save new pages to the session.

In order to update the session, you have to open it in a new window, include the tabs you want to add, and then update it. Pretty inconvenient. This could be solved if I had the option to add tabs to the session, with an "add selected tabs to Session [X]" button within the Sessions panel, this very feature is Already implemented int the "Reading List" panel even!! Another idea would be to simply add a drop down box in the "Save tabs as session" dialogue that appears when you use a keyboard shortcut to save tabs as a session, instead of just being able to type a name and create a brand new session.

I truly believe the Sessions feature could be a great one for saving tab stacks, if only it's made to be a little more convenient! For now, I will stick to using bookmarks, sadly.