Hi, I'm using Vivaldi on my M1 Mac (macOS Sonoma 14.0). I really like the workspace and tab stack features and use them a lot. I have around 5 or 6 different workspaces, and in each one, I've got an average of over 20 tabs open. I've also applied tab stacks to these tabs in every workspace.

Here's the issue: Every time I click on a tab or tab stack, it opens as a new window. I'm not sure if it's because I have so many tabs open.

Is there a way to fix this problem or stop it from opening as a new window automatically? For example, it would be great if we could get a pop-up that asks if we want to open it as a new window or not, similar to how we get a confirmation prompt when closing a certain number of tabs. Thanks!