We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
Clicking on the current tab in existing window moves the tab to a new window
-
After the previous update, clicking on a tab opens the current tab as a new window.
If you change the "Tab Bar Position" to side or bottom it is fine but whenever you use on top it makes same thing.
It is pretty annoying
-
mib3berlin
@AN4LYST
Hi, I open 3 tabs in the background, click on second tab move the first one to a new window?
I cant reproduce this with Vivaldi 6.2.3105.58 on Linux.
Please add your Vivaldi and OS version.
Please test this in a private window or the guest view, this except extensions and use the default settings.
https://help.vivaldi.com/article/guest-view/
Cheers, mib
-
Hi @mib3berlin thank you for your response.
I am using MacOS Sonoma 14.0 (23A344)
When you show your tabs on top, you can move each of your tabs horizontally and stack them with other tabs and there isn't any problem with that.
However, when you hold a tab and move it vertically, Vivaldi opens it as a new window, but before you had to go further down to do that.
I think with the latest update (maybe a new OS version issue) when you click and the tab moves, even if it's very small, Vivaldi opens that tab in a new window
-
mib3berlin
@AN4LYST
Ah, now I understand, I have to move the tab to this position:
To create a new window on Windows 11, I can check on Linux but not on MacOS.
EDIT: It is the same on Linux, maybe you flag your post for a moderator to move it to the MacOS section.
-
DoctorG Ambassador
@mib3berlin Known issue.
And same on Windows. Not a mac-only bug.
-
DoctorG Ambassador
@AN4LYST Is related to this reported bug VB-100186 "Dragging a tab out of stack opens new window" - Confirmed.