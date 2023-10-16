We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
Yandex Maps panoramas do not work
VladimirFomin90
OS: Ubuntu 22.04; VIvaldi version 6.2.3105.58, Dark Reader version 4.9.67
I use Yandex Maps, they are popular in the CIS. Panoramas in maps do not work. I click the mouse and nothing happens.
https://yandex.kz/maps/geo/53000110/?l=sat%2Cskl%2Cstv%2Csta&ll=76.897725%2C43.276314&z=18
stardepp Translator
This website works for me. Do you have an adblocker on or similar software that blocks this website?
mib3berlin
@stardepp
Hi, I guess the OP meant this:
@VladimirFomin90
Hi, I can confirm but gave up after the page ask for a recaptcha the fourth time.
The Vivaldi ad blocker was disabled.
VladimirFomin90
I disabled the Vivaldi blocker and the panoramas started working! Thanks for the tip!