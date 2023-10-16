We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
recent update ruined ad blocker
-
I updated the browser recently and now YouTube has discovered that I'm running the ad blocker. Now I'm hit with a pop up every time and limited to 3 videos before they try forcing me to either buy premium which I'm not doing or allow youtube ads. Also NOT doing! I don't know what changed in the update but I almost wish I hadn't updated. Can we get this fixed? I'm learning programming and don't have time to deal with ads for stuff i'll never buy. I'm living on a strict budget until I find a developer job and that budget has no room for premium. please fix!
-
@jmealor It's a Youtube update (not Vivaldi update).
See https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/91036/youtube-trialling-new-ad-blocking