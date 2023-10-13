We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
Youtube trialling new ad-blocking
Apparently Youtube's anti-adblock measures are breaking Vivaldi's anti adblock. Ad-nauseum works, but I think this is concerning about user privacy and would like to see Vivaldi's response.
I'm not having a problem accessing YouTube videos with Vivaldi, and I have the adblock feature enabled.
mib2berlin
@smb11
Hi, Google start to enable strong restrict of ad blocker on the YT pages, this does not happen for all user in all countries.
Vivaldi does not maintain the blocking lists.
Maybe uBlock does better here, you have to disable the Vivaldi blocker if you use a different one.
Cheers, mib
I use both Vivaldi's and uBlock Origin aadblockers and privacy badger and have absolutely no problems at all on youtube
barbudo2005
Use only uBO. The others just get in the way.
@smb11 Adding an anti-adblocker list might help.
https://raw.githubusercontent.com/bogachenko/fuckfuckadblock/master/fuckfuckadblock.txt
https://raw.githubusercontent.com/brave/adblock-lists/master/brave-unbreak.txt
https://raw.githubusercontent.com/uBlockOrigin/uAssets/master/filters/unbreak.txt
(The ones I use on UbO)
@barbudo2005 Not that I've seen
@Hadden89 Thanks, using AdNauseum seems to work for now.
your add blocker for youtube dont work anymore
stardepp Translator
YouTube no longer allows adblockers if you have a free account, see here:
https://www.reddit.com/r/youtube/comments/14kmd07/youtube_cracking_down_on_if_youre_not_paying_them/?utm_source=embedv2&utm_medium=post_embed&utm_content=post_title&embed_host_url=https://www.gamepro.de/artikel/youtube-adblock-werbung-blockiert,3397011.html&rdt=57636
https://searchengineland.com/youtube-tests-new-anti-adblocker-popup-countdown-timer-430689
...that's why I use YouTube Premium.
barbudo2005
Question:
Does anyone using uBO see ads or anti adblock threats in YT?
With uBO no ads nor anti adblock threats
Dr.Flay Translator
If you improve your youtube experience, part of that is opting in and out of adverts.
https://www.mrfdev.com/enhancer-for-youtube
I have been using extensions like this since before YT had adverts, and never noticed when they started using adverts.
-
I found the problem with the Vivaldi blocker, the culprit was a list of uBO at the end of the list of adblock sources that was activated.
By unchecking it i had no longer ads or threatening pop ups on YT.
The list that caused this for unknown reasons was this one
https://raw.githubusercontent.com/uBlockOrigin/uAssets/master/filters/filters.txt
mib3berlin
@Catweazle
Hi, this is not a default list, isn't it?
I use only one list, except the Vivaldi friends list and have no blocking on YT or other very restrictive pages like spiegel.de or bild.de, and no ad's.
https://github.com/StUser4pda/filtrite/releases/latest/download/bromite-4pda.txt
@mib3berlin, no, I added it in the past and it worked very well, until the last update. Because of this, i don't thought that an uBO filter can cause this issue.
-
Pesala Ambassador
I reported a bug for this.
(VB-100544) YouTube Ads No Longer Blocked
-
DoctorG Ambassador
@Pesala said in add blocker for youtube:
VB-100544
Status: Confirmed.
-
@Hadden89 Thanks, looks like one of the lists did the job (not sure which one as I added all 3 of them).