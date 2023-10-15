We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
Can't Logon to Synchrony
CityguyUSA
https://auth.synchronybank.com/account/login
Can't logon. Different days give me different results. Usually it just looks like it's trying but never happens. Works fine on Chrome.
@CityguyUSA Already tried the usual suspects?
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/troubleshoot/troubleshooting-issues/
@Hadden89 Won't changing to a guest account answer all of these?
Reset settings
Disable Extensions
Disable Trackers
Delete browsing data
I can't access settings so I can't state what is on or what isn't. Are 3 party cookies allowed? They are in my normal profile but I have no clue what is done in a guest account. Browser reported user agent - again I can't say what it's doing.
I've already stated it works in Chrome.
@CityguyUSA Works fine with all my instances of Vivaldi here, as well.
Do you have extensions?
jeremyyellow
@CityguyUSA Maybe it is because it needs you to disable trackers blocker that is in vivaldi. This might help because the bank logon might need some of the data that the block trackers feature blocks. Then, this might cause the bank website thinking it is not real and think the username and passcode is stolen. This is What I think.
Have a good day,
@jeremyyellow
CityguyUSA
@Ayespy Not as a guest account. Did you actually login or just display the logon page?
@jeremyyellow I tried that in my regular account. Did you actually login or just display the logon page?
@CityguyUSA I login all the time. I made a payment just a few days ago.
So to test right now, I logged in and paid off the account. So it worked.
@CityguyUSA And, BTW, that was with ad blocker and tracking blocker active.
@Ayespy Very Strange. I don't recall ever having a successful login using Vivaldi since joining Synchrony maybe a year ago.
I just tried again and go this for the second time.
@Ayespy And this was with all blocking off and 3rd party cookies on.
I'm able to access that address no problem. It's not the same address as the one for my accounts, but it's not blocked or inaccessible here in any way. Do you perchance use any kind of proxy or vpn? Do you run any 3rd-party security software on your machine?
And one other thing: have you tried clearing cookies?