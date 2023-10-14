It's hard to suggest a fix without first knowing what happened...

But if you have a backup of your profile, restoring it would be the way to go, I suppose. If you have Sync'd your profile with another device, another option might be to get them from there...

You say you have reported this before - did you have any feedback then? Or, at least, figured out why they disappeared in the first place?

Of the top of my head, I can think of 3 possible causes (I know some are kind of basic, but then again I don't know what kind of user you are...):

You changed your Vivaldi profile. Your settings (passwords included) are associated with your profile. If you create or switch to a different profile (including a guest profile), you'll have a different set of settings. You can confirm which profile you're using by clicking on the avatar at the top right of the browser window.

If this was the case, the 'fix' is simply to switch back to the profile that has the passwords

If this was the case, the 'fix' is simply to switch back to the profile that has the passwords You changed your OS account (or there was some change to it). Unlike most other profile information, which is simply stored in readable format on your disk, passwords are encrypted. The encryption uses the key of the OS user currently logged in, which means that even if other people have access to your computer (using different accounts), they won't be able to read your passwords. This also means that if your OS account gets recreated for example (and given a new encryption key), that you'll loose access to anything that was encrypted while using it.

File corruption. It's less and less common these days, but I suppose it's still possible that a file gets corrupted on occasion.

There's probably more causes for it, but we can only speculate. Did anything happen to the computer (even if not Vivaldi related) between the last time you needed to use one of your stored passwords and now? Any additional information you can provide, may help other people give you a more straight forward answer to your problem...