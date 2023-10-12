@Hadden89 Thank you for your suggestions. Below I will paste the vivaldi and environment details. Helpful to have a link to Dovecot documentation.

Vivaldi does the email setup very nicely with instant check to see if all is correct with "verified", compared to the trial and error of past systems a welcome help.

The problem at my end of the client-server relationship, is I can't see what has failed.

I start with verified emails so I know the protocol is satisfied, emails come and go without problems, then suddenly the server finds errors and shuts down my IP.

re: "method=PLAIN" this needs to be checked. The email sets SSL/TLS, so maybe that fails? I will ask the techs at my host.

Vivaldi email will not accept POP as the protocol. When using Thunderbird, some of the email accounts started as POP and need to be talked to in POP. Changing a POP account to IMAP in Thunderbird is not simple.

About:

Vivaldi 6.2.3105.58 (Stable channel) (64-bit)

Revision 160afb130e98d47754ca92d477dfe950a5c0b4c1

OS Windows 10 Version 22H2 (Build 19045.3448)

JavaScript V8 11.6.189.22

User Agent Mozilla/5.0 (Windows NT 10.0; Win64; x64) AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) Chrome/116.0.0.0 Safari/537.36

Command Line "C:\Users\subsc\AppData\Local\Vivaldi\Application\vivaldi.exe" --flag-switches-begin --flag-switches-end --origin-trial-disabled-features=WebGPU --save-page-as-mhtml --single-argument https://forum.vivaldi.net/post/702244

Executable Path C:\Users\subsc\AppData\Local\Vivaldi\Application\vivaldi.exe

Profile Path C:\Users\subsc\AppData\Local\Vivaldi\User Data\Default

Variations Seed Type Safe

Active Variations 5e3a236d-4113a79e