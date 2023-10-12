We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
IMAP auth failures with Vivaldi email app /dovecot server
Mail server and Vivaldi mail client on Win10 work well together, and then they don't.
I have filed two bug reports on this problem. Is this a dovecot-Vivaldi issue? Other ideas to check? Vivaldi is on auto update, so is Win10.
Server is a dovecot at GlowHost.
report by GlowHost tech, Server says, :
Oct 7 10:17:18 quebec dovecot: imap-login: Disconnected: Connection closed (auth failed, 1 attempts in 2 secs): [email protected], method=PLAIN, rip=24.60.208.199, lip=154.12.166.83, TLS: Connection closed, session=<Ci+lAyEH1/YYPNDH>
Logs shows an auth failure again from the IP for the email address [email protected] . IP 154.12.166.83 listed in the log is our server IP address.
Vivaldi server log says:
12:37:19.844 error [Mail - [email protected]] IMAP connection encountered an error! Error: Socket timed out!
12:37:32.479 error [Mail - [email protected]] Timeout connecting to server
emails verify and work, then fail
removed old, unused mail clients
removed Webroot, antivirus
MS virus remains
NOTE: server will not accept POP, insists on IMAP
Thunderbird not having same issue.
@halberstadt Might be... paste your VB numbers here so an internal may give you some insight.
I see in doc page there are a few pop workaround that could be tried.
method=PLAINDoes it mean without SSL/TLS? In such case, won't work. Vivaldi Mail Client only works with them at the moment.
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/76591/add-mail-account-without-ssl-tls?page=1
@Hadden89 Thank you for your suggestions. Below I will paste the vivaldi and environment details. Helpful to have a link to Dovecot documentation.
Vivaldi does the email setup very nicely with instant check to see if all is correct with "verified", compared to the trial and error of past systems a welcome help.
The problem at my end of the client-server relationship, is I can't see what has failed.
I start with verified emails so I know the protocol is satisfied, emails come and go without problems, then suddenly the server finds errors and shuts down my IP.
re: "method=PLAIN" this needs to be checked. The email sets SSL/TLS, so maybe that fails? I will ask the techs at my host.
Vivaldi email will not accept POP as the protocol. When using Thunderbird, some of the email accounts started as POP and need to be talked to in POP. Changing a POP account to IMAP in Thunderbird is not simple.
About:
Vivaldi 6.2.3105.58 (Stable channel) (64-bit)
Revision 160afb130e98d47754ca92d477dfe950a5c0b4c1
OS Windows 10 Version 22H2 (Build 19045.3448)
JavaScript V8 11.6.189.22
User Agent Mozilla/5.0 (Windows NT 10.0; Win64; x64) AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) Chrome/116.0.0.0 Safari/537.36
Command Line "C:\Users\subsc\AppData\Local\Vivaldi\Application\vivaldi.exe" --flag-switches-begin --flag-switches-end --origin-trial-disabled-features=WebGPU --save-page-as-mhtml --single-argument https://forum.vivaldi.net/post/702244
Executable Path C:\Users\subsc\AppData\Local\Vivaldi\Application\vivaldi.exe
Profile Path C:\Users\subsc\AppData\Local\Vivaldi\User Data\Default
Variations Seed Type Safe
Active Variations 5e3a236d-4113a79e
Host staff have provided debug log. The password of one of the email accounts is sometimes wrong. How can that happen? In Vivaldi? and in Thunderbird.
We have reviewed the debug logs and it shows a password mismatch for the address [email protected]. Unfortunately we are not able to extract any further information from the debug logs.
Oct 12 18:39:01 quebec dovecot: auth: Debug: client in: AUTH#011106#011PLAIN#011service=imap#011secured=tls#011session=fgc+m4wHSMUYPNDH#011lip=154.12.166.83#011rip=24.60.208.199#011lport=993#011rport=50504#011local_name=mail.example.com#011resp=AGplcnJ5QFN0b3BCdWxseWluZ0NvYWxpdGlvbi5vcmcASjBXZkxncWR6Wk9VdFlv (previous base64 data may contain sensitive data)
Oct 12 18:39:01 quebec dovecot: auth: Debug: dict([email protected],24.60.208.199,<fgc+m4wHSMUYPNDH>): Performing passdb lookup
Oct 12 18:39:01 quebec dovecot: auth: Debug: dict([email protected],24.60.208.199,<fgc+m4wHSMUYPNDH>): cache hit:
Oct 12 18:39:01 quebec dovecot: auth: dict([email protected],24.60.208.199,<fgc+m4wHSMUYPNDH>): Password mismatch
Oct 12 18:39:01 quebec dovecot: auth: Debug: dict([email protected],24.60.208.199,<fgc+m4wHSMUYPNDH>): CRYPT(J0WfLgqdzZOUtYo) != '$6$Db1pIhtJFaJAuOT6$xVSsXHF25GlfADBOaON04mS0IfpGBhMzvnW7ePywlZsKoAmyHLo.x1H4MrPFEADKgPpw8WaIZmwEk2LEtNuvQ1'
Oct 12 18:39:01 quebec dovecot: auth: Debug: dict([email protected],24.60.208.199,<fgc+m4wHSMUYPNDH>): Finished passdb lookup
Oct 12 18:39:01 quebec dovecot: auth: Debug: auth([email protected],24.60.208.199,<fgc+m4wHSMUYPNDH>): Auth request finished
Oct 12 18:39:03 quebec dovecot: imap-login: Disconnected: Connection closed (auth failed, 1 attempts in 2 secs): user=[email protected], method=PLAIN, rip=24.60.208.199, lip=154.12.166.83, TLS: Connection closed, session=<fgc+m4wHSMUYPNDH>
We suspect this is due to an issue with the mail client in your local computer as we are unable to find any issue in the server level. Can you please try re-configuring the mail client for the email account [email protected] to see if that helps.
halberstadt
The password errors have taken place with two email clients, thunderbird and vivaldi. So it must be another source of the bad password.
I have gone through every application that uses stopbullyingcoalition.org as part of a login, including logins to other sites which should not connect to Glowhost servers.
In Google Chrome, I found "password manager" and since could not find a way to update the passwords or delete just the password manager, I deleted Google Chrome.
Firefox also keeps a database of logins, I have cleaned those out.
jeremyyellow
Hi there @halberstadt Aol might not work I used Vivaldi mail and Yahoo. If that doesn't work make sure you select IMAP not POP.
Enjoy Vivaldi,
@jeremyyellow
-
Vivaldi has tracker and ad blocking, have whitelisted the email server. Am trying again!
@jeremyyellow Thanks! Using IMAP
I note a small number of errors during fetching email that show up in the email client.
Are these connectivity problems or bad responses by the client?
log says: " IMAP connection encountered an error! Error: Socket timed out!"
Did the socket time out thus causing password fail? Or password fail causes dovecot to block?
If the password is unchanged, what else could make dovecot reject the password? Does the cache somehow retain an old version of the password?
Here's a section of the Vivaldi email log 10/16/2023
17:09:12.976 warn [Mail - Panel, Accounts] Some offline accounts in prefs are missig from accounts table and will now be restored!
17:09:58.186 info [Mail - filter, store] initListEntries took 6ms.
17:09:58.187 info [Mail - detail-view, fetch-message] no listEntry
17:09:58.187 info [Mail - detail-view, fetch-message] no listEntry
17:09:58.222 info [Mail - filter, store] initListEntries took 31ms.
17:09:58.223 info [Mail - startup] onOnline event fired
17:10:03.500 info [Mail - detail-view, fetch-message] connection established - fetch message
17:10:27.659 info [Mail - filter, store] initListEntries took 46ms.
17:10:49.387 info [Mail - filtering queue] adding
17:11:17.788 info [Mail - ] add to flagging queue [, , ]
17:11:17.807 info [Mail - filtering queue] adding
17:11:17.807 info [Mail - filtering queue] adding
17:11:24.913 info [Mail - filtering queue] adding
17:11:54.759 info [Mail - filtering queue] adding
17:11:59.543 info [Mail - ] add to flagging queue [, , ]
17:11:59.872 info [Mail - filtering queue] adding
17:12:08.696 info [Mail - filtering queue] adding
17:12:14.089 info [Mail - filtering queue] adding
17:12:24.857 info [Mail - ] add to flagging queue [, ]
17:12:24.907 info [Mail - filtering queue] adding
17:12:37.644 info [Mail - filtering queue] adding
17:14:16.780 error [Mail - [email protected]] IMAP connection encountered an error! Error: Socket timed out!
17:14:51.192 info [Mail - filtering queue] adding
17:35:50.475 info [Mail - filter, store] initListEntries took 42ms.
17:36:02.664 info [Mail - filtering queue] adding
17:36:06.525 info [Mail - ] add to flagging queue []
17:36:06.576 info [Mail - filtering queue] adding
17:36:13.945 info [Mail - filtering queue] adding
17:36:47.357 info [Mail - filtering queue] adding
17:36:48.737 info [Mail - ] add to flagging queue []
17:36:48.772 info [Mail - filtering queue] adding
17:36:55.369 info [Mail - filtering queue] adding
17:38:47.605 info [Mail - ] add to flagging queue []
17:38:52.490 info [Mail - filtering queue] adding
17:38:58.502 info [Mail - filtering queue] adding
17:39:02.353 info [Mail - ] add to flagging queue []
17:39:03.315 info [Mail - filtering queue] adding
17:39:09.392 info [Mail - filtering queue] adding
17:39:36.958 info [Mail - ] add to flagging queue []
17:39:36.969 info [Mail - filtering queue] adding
17:39:41.389 info [Mail - ] add to flagging queue []
17:39:41.783 info [Mail - filtering queue] adding
17:39:48.523 info [Mail - filtering queue] adding
17:39:51.617 info [Mail - ] add to flagging queue []
17:39:51.627 info [Mail - filtering queue] adding
17:40:03.410 info [Mail - filtering queue] adding
17:40:38.503 info [Mail - ] add to flagging queue []
17:40:38.531 info [Mail - filtering queue] adding
17:40:48.181 info [Mail - filtering queue] adding
17:42:28.009 info [Mail - ] add to flagging queue []
17:42:28.069 info [Mail - filtering queue] adding
17:42:34.915 info [Mail - filtering queue] adding
17:42:49.412 info [Mail - ] add to flagging queue []
17:42:49.516 info [Mail - filtering queue] adding
17:52:51.763 info [Mail - filter, store] initListEntries took 27ms.
17:53:46.902 info [Mail - filtering queue] adding
17:54:07.580 info [Mail - filter, store] initListEntries took 29ms.
17:54:27.207 info [Mail - filter, store] initListEntries took 22ms.
17:54:30.987 info [Mail - detail-view, fetch-message] selection changed
17:54:32.242 info [Mail - detail-view, fetch-message] no external source filter
17:56:01.419 info [Mail - filtering queue] adding
17:56:19.528 info [Mail - detail-view, fetch-message] no external source filter
17:56:19.692 info [Mail - smtp, send] [[email protected]]subject:"the urgent need for an office of the tenant advocate within the Office of the Attorney General"
17:56:20.237 info [Mail - smtp, onidle] [[email protected]]
17:56:20.475 info [Mail - smtp, onready] failedRecipients:
17:56:20.550 info [Mail - smtp, ondone] subject:"the urgent need for an office of the tenant advocate within the Office of the Attorney General" success:true
17:56:20.580 info [Mail - smtp, onclose]
17:56:20.598 info [Mail - filtering queue] adding
17:56:20.622 info [Mail - filtering queue] adding
17:56:36.588 info [Mail - filter, store] initListEntries took 197ms.
17:56:50.671 info [Mail - filtering queue] adding
17:58:04.084 info [Mail - filtering queue] adding
17:58:20.656 info [Mail - ] add to flagging queue []
17:58:20.782 info [Mail - filtering queue] adding
17:58:26.092 info [Mail - ] add to flagging queue []
17:58:28.121 info [Mail - filtering queue] adding
18:18:14.807 info [Mail - filter, store] initListEntries took 47ms.
18:18:18.171 info [Mail - detail-view, fetch-message] no listEntry
18:18:30.506 info [Mail - ] add to flagging queue []
18:18:33.120 info [Mail - filtering queue] adding
18:18:35.246 info [Mail - filtering queue] adding
18:29:06.404 info [Mail - filter, store] initListEntries took 29ms.
Here is a useful response from the server tech team, please look into this and advise. Looks like a bug!
"According to the logs below, the mail client establishes a connection, and after that just keep it idle, without sending any data. Thus, the IMAP server just closes the connection that in fact is not used but uses connection from the pool:
Oct 16 17:10:07 quebec dovecot: imap-login: Login: user=<[email protected]>, method=PLAIN, rip=24.60.208.199, lip=154.12.166.83, mpid=16468, TLS, session=<RDit1NsHtsEYPNDH>
Oct 16 17:14:11 quebec dovecot: imap([email protected])<19304><RDit1NsHtsEYPNDH>: Disconnected: Connection closed (No commands sent) in=0, out=57, bytes=0/57
Such problems are solved by sending keepalive requests, that inform the server that the connection is in use and it shouldn't be dropped. Please, check with Vivaldi if they have such an option implemented.
mib3berlin
@halberstadt
Hi, do you use any security tools or a VPN?
I use Gmail with 4 other mail accounts and get no error messages.
You can report this as bug to the Vivaldi bug tracker with all the information.
The mail developer read the mail section but the ask for a report anyway.
EDIT: I saw your report VB-100717, all fine.
-
Thanks, @mib3berlin Only "security" is the microsoft app that is built into the OS. Took out the virus app to eliminate possible cause. It could be problem specific to the server. And why does Vivaldi mail not close the connection after it has collected mail? Or signal that it wants the connection to live? This kind of issue requires someone who knows the protocols and methods in detail. Trying to get a response from Vivaldi!!
yngve Vivaldi Team
IMAP is designed to stay connected continuously, waiting for notifications about new emails, downloading them as they arrive, instead of connecting, checking, optionally, downloading every X minutes as is done by POP. The only resource the IMAP connection takes up is a connection and the static data to handle the notification request, the server then manages the notification on its end.
There may be a keep-alive signal being passed back and forth every 10 minutes or more to ensure that the connection is actually alive, and if there is no response, it is a timeout, close connection, open a new one. I don't know how IMAP handles this.
ltgorm Vivaldi Team
keep-alive is not part of the imap protocol but that can be part of the tcp-socket implementation. We are using the emailjs-tcp-socket library from the emailjs project. That uses the chrome-socket implementation in the Chromium project and no notion of using any keep-alive there. Chromium's chrome-socket is deprecated so it is on the agenda to move over to Chromium's web-sockets. I am not sure how complicated that will be. By default, we check for new mail every 15 minutes. That means that we select all the mail-boxes of that account one by one and end by selecting the Inbox. That allows us to get notifications (sync-updates) on Inbox. But if the servers are disconnecting because of inactivity then that can explain a socket time-out within those 15 minutes.
mib3berlin
@ltgorm
Hi and thank you for the explanation.
May I ask if this influence the functionality of the mail client?
I get these errors but it work further happily.
Cheers, mib
ltgorm Vivaldi Team
@mib3berlin That is a good observation. These idle timeouts should not affect the functionality of the mail client. It will reconnect as needed on next action. We should probably ignore those timeout errors that are due to inactiveness. But we would still like to act on timeout errors that stop us mid-air in carrying out some action on the server like marking read. I need to experiment with this and see how we can get rid of unwanted error logging.