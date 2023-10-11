@astro46 There isn't a setting for opening all clicked links in a new tab with Vivaldi. As @Pesala mentioned, you might be referring to the Quick Command setting.

In most cases it is up to the webpage and each individual link to determine if it is opened in a new tab or in the current tab. There are extensions and user scripts that can add this functionality by injecting the appropriate attribute for all links.

To check if a link will open in a new tab, you can right click on it and select Inspect (which might be under the Developer Tools submenu) and looking at the <a> ... </a> tag for the link to see if it contains this attribute: target="_blank" . Links with it will open in a new tab, and most others will not (you can also use JS to open new tabs when a link is clicked).

