(Miss understood what I was doing- sorry) Remove the "Google Search" suffix from the search suggestion in Address bar
DoctorG Ambassador
The "- Google …" is from the title of result page at Google Search page, it is not added by Vivaldi browser or search settings, and the title is always added in browser history to distinguis between visited sites.
AngelaOrlando Banned
When typing in the address bar in Vivaldi, a "Google-search" suffix is added when the suggestion is a Google search.
The suffix persists even when using arrow keys to edit the search term, requiring additional keystrokes and manual removal.
Pressing Enter executes the search, but focus is not automatically set to the search field of the opened page, necessitating manual adjustment.
DoctorG Ambassador
@AngelaOrlando I do not understand your needs, but you can open Settings → Addressbar → Dopdown Menu Priority and disable Search in there.
Now I understand what is happening
