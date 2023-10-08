I recently reinstalled Vivaldi after a longer hiatus. I started over with a complete fresh install, with no previous data or settings. I noticed that I have a much higher latency to the Boradcaster on Twitch than with other chromium-based web browsers or Firefox.

Roughly, the latencies, with respective default browser settings and without extensions are as follows:

Vivaldi: ~ 2.40s

Opera GX: ~ 1.80s

Brave: ~ 1.70s

Ungoogled Crome: ~1.35s

MS Edge: ~1.45s

Firefox: ~ 0.95s

All browsers are in the latest available version as of the date of this post. The same stream in the same resolution (1080P), within 10 minutes, was used for testing.

Have any of you made similar observations, or even know what the problem is and how to fix it?

Cheers