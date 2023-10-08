We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
Higher latency on Twitch compared to other Browsers
Nanosterio
I recently reinstalled Vivaldi after a longer hiatus. I started over with a complete fresh install, with no previous data or settings. I noticed that I have a much higher latency to the Boradcaster on Twitch than with other chromium-based web browsers or Firefox.
Roughly, the latencies, with respective default browser settings and without extensions are as follows:
- Vivaldi: ~ 2.40s
- Opera GX: ~ 1.80s
- Brave: ~ 1.70s
- Ungoogled Crome: ~1.35s
- MS Edge: ~1.45s
- Firefox: ~ 0.95s
All browsers are in the latest available version as of the date of this post. The same stream in the same resolution (1080P), within 10 minutes, was used for testing.
Have any of you made similar observations, or even know what the problem is and how to fix it?
Cheers
What does latency mean in this regard? Latency to the live broadcast? Why would it matter whether you are delayed for even 2 or 3 minutes?
Nanosterio
@luetage Yes, the latency between the viewer and the boradcaster him/herself. In other words, when the boradcaster says "hello", in Vivaldi, for example, 2.4 seconds pass before you hear his hello in the stream on your PC.
It is important for content to which viewers want to respond in a timely manner, or for a most latency-free discussion possible between viewers and boradcasters.
In my case, it is especially important because I am a moderator in a relatively big stream.
I randomly checked my latency to a live broadcast on twitch and it’s roughly ten seconds. I wouldn’t worry about it. Vivaldi should behave the same like Chrome, its UI should have no influence on the latency of a stream. Meanwhile your tests are inconclusive, because you would need hundreds of them over several days, weeks to get any insight. For instance I tried the same stream on Firefox and got 10.5 seconds latency, therefore I cannot reproduce your issue.