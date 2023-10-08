We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
How to Disable Preview in Android Browser
-
With Google set as Home page, I open the browser and get a "Preview" Tab. Very annoying!
How do I turn that OFF!
Please do not point me to the "Tab Options" as that "Help" is for a desktop, not Android.
-
What’s a preview tab?
-
@bob575
I guess you meant the speed dial of Vivaldi, this is the default start and home page.
You can change the home page to a URL like google.com but this doesn't change the start page.
If your last tab is google.com and you close Vivaldi it remember it and open with google.com at next start.
It would be very annoying if my browser start with a search engine page every time.
If you really need to search at every browser start use the address bar to search.
-
No, I do not mean "Speed Dial". And yes I know that "Speed Dial" is the Default "Start" page in Vivaldi.
Vivaldi also allows you to turn on and Set a "Home" page for the startup page. When I do that on an Android device I get a page that is prefixed with "Preview | google.com". This display is NOT a live page. It is an image of the live page and I have to close (X) the tab to display the "live" google page.
In the desktop version there is an option to in "Tabs" to Disable "Show PopUp Thumbnails" that prevents this behavior. In the Android version there is no such setting.
-
@bob575
Hi again, we cant know what a user know and a screen shot would have saved us all time.
I test before I answer here but I don't realize the page is not functional.
I guess this is a licence problem, if you have Google as start page you have to pay fees to Google.
If you use heise.de, a German PC magazine you get a real page.
I will ask in the developer chat why they have to make it so.
Maybe you remember which search engine is default in your location, I bet this will work as homepage, too.
Cheers, mib
-
@bob575
OK, this is a new Chromium feature for memory saving and you cant disable it.
If you make a feature request to change this I would support it even I use speed dial on all devices.
Cheers, mib