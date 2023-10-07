@DoctorG said in contacts:

@mib3berlin said in contacts: You meant you cant add contacts if 0 contacts are in the list? Yepp!

Was my report: VB-100117 "Mail: can not add user to empty Contact panel" - Confirmed.

yes, that is a major bug, why put an empty contact list if you can not add contacts manually. Tss Tss

Do you use the Vivaldi mail client for your Google mail account.

If you do all Google contacts are imported automatically.

I have all my contacts in google and i managed, following a long tutorial, to export them to outlook...it was a complex procedure, cause exporting the CSV file lead to an incorrect list in outlook due to the commas.

Now, can you explain me what is the meaning of: "Do you use the Vivaldi mail client for your Google mail account?"

Yes, i added gmail account to Vivaldi browser, yahoo and outlook. I begin to use Vivaldi some days ago (i was using Brave browser) in the meantime i was exploring all the features, and there are quite a few, of the Vivaldi Browser. I really would like to have my extensive contact list inside Vivaldi.

One more thing, i can not access vivaldi web mail...it gives me an error, i can not access because i do not have reputation enough

thanks for your input