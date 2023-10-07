We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
Unsolved contacts
well, i am new to Vivaldi, but, so far it is been a good experience.
i have been doing a search about contacts and how is the process to have my google contacts in Vivaldi, and what i saw were old posts that did not showed me the procedure.
So, i am asking the community this:
how can i export google contacts to Vivaldi Browser.
Thank you in advance.
regards
welcome to the forum!
The contacts list is currently filled from the emails in the database, so you just have a list of names with associated email addresses. Works, but it's quite rudimentary. There is no contact management of speak of yet. You may consider voting for Carddav contact sync https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/53314/contacts-carddav-sync
thank you.
I read the thread and most of the members must have lots of email address, that's not my case. I have a few mails and they are mainly linked to health issues.
My contacts are phone numbers that i sync via google. I exported them to my Microsoft account and i can manage my life this way.
The problem now in Vivaldi is that i can not insert manually a contact in the list. The plus button don't work. Well, i can live with that
@DarkAngie said in contacts:
The plus button don't work.
The plus button is "disabled" if you enter anything into the "Search" field.
Just open the contents panel and then press the '+' to add a new contact.
@DarkAngie said in contacts:
The plus button don't work.
The plus button is "disabled" if you enter anything into the "Search" field.
Just open the contents panel and then press the '+' to add a new contact.
something strange is happening...You mean the search contacts field?
well, if i enter gibberish on the "Search" field, what happens is that it shows a message "no contacts found" 🫤.
no content panel opens...
mib2berlin
@DarkAngie
Hi, if you open the Contacts panel and hit + no new panel open but a edit area in the Contacts panel:
Maybe it is very small or minimized in your Contacts panel.
Cheers, mib
DoctorG Ambassador
@mib2berlin Not if the contact is empty.
Vivaldi Contacts panel has a known bug where you can no add a contact with + button.
mib3berlin
@DoctorG
You meant you cant add contacts if 0 contacts are in the list?
@DarkAngie
Do you use the Vivaldi mail client for your Google mail account.
If you do all Google contacts are imported automatically.
DoctorG Ambassador
@DarkAngie said in contacts:
The problem now in Vivaldi is that i can not insert manually a contact in the list. The plus button don't work.
Yes, the plus button fails if there are no contacts in Contacts list. A known and confirmed bug.
Solution:
if you have some mails listed in mail list view, you can hover a mail address in mail header and add it by context menu to Contacts.
DoctorG Ambassador
@mib3berlin said in contacts:
You meant you cant add contacts if 0 contacts are in the list?
Yepp!
Was my report: VB-100117 "Mail: can not add user to empty Contact panel" - Confirmed.
yes, that is a major bug, why put an empty contact list if you can not add contacts manually. Tss Tss
@mib3berlin said in contacts:
@DoctorG
You meant you cant add contacts if 0 contacts are in the list?
@DarkAngie
Do you use the Vivaldi mail client for your Google mail account.
If you do all Google contacts are imported automatically.
I have all my contacts in google and i managed, following a long tutorial, to export them to outlook...it was a complex procedure, cause exporting the CSV file lead to an incorrect list in outlook due to the commas.
Now, can you explain me what is the meaning of: "Do you use the Vivaldi mail client for your Google mail account?"
Yes, i added gmail account to Vivaldi browser, yahoo and outlook. I begin to use Vivaldi some days ago (i was using Brave browser) in the meantime i was exploring all the features, and there are quite a few, of the Vivaldi Browser. I really would like to have my extensive contact list inside Vivaldi.
One more thing, i can not access vivaldi web mail...it gives me an error, i can not access because i do not have reputation enough
thanks for your input
@DarkAngie Vivaldi (the browser) has an email client that you can activate (and probably have activated, since you are looking at adding contacts). If you add an existing mail account (say, your GMail email) to Vivaldi to download and read your email in Vivaldi instead of the GMail interface, Vivaldi will add all email addresses and names from emails in your database to the contact list (not in a very smart way, just whatever it says in "to" of all the emails)
-
Please read my post above...i was editing it and meanwhile you reply to me...so sorry about that
And yes i had some mails that i deleted...old mails that were in folders , like important, whatever.
what i need is someone send me an email...Jesus what situation.
... send an email to yourself?
... send an email to yourself?
yes...i did yesterday when i was adding my accounts to Vivaldi. I send some emails to myself to test the accounts on Vivaldi, but somehow the emails never arrived to the accounts. So, i clear all the accounts and began again the procedure.
And i began to test again the accounts. This time all the emails i sent to myself arrived and i could add me to the contact list and now it is open to add more contacts manually.
I guess i can say case Solved
i can not tag this thread as solved, would someone, a moderator clear this case
Thank you all for the input, Vivaldi community is strong.