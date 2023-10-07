We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
iOS: Dark/Night Mode for websites
-
Happy to finally see Vivaldi for iOS, but I really wish we could enable dark mode for website content. It’s one of the main reasons why Firefox has been my main iOS browser for a long time. The Night Mode function works very well there and it’s enabled 99.9% of the time. The setting can easily be enabled or disabled with two clicks in Firefox.
There may be a request for this already, but I couldn’t find it.
-
This is the biggest dealbreaker for me. No dark mode, no deal.
I can use Dark Reader in Orion on IOS, so there’s precedent. I have hope there’s some sort of extension support in vivaldi’s future.