Tie "Dark mode for webpages" to System wide dark mode
btimbermont
It is currently possible to enable dark mode for Vivaldi to the system setting. This way, Vivaldi enters dark mode when the entire OS goes into dark mode, which is especially handy when you have Dark mode on a schedule.
However, the setting "Dark mode for webpages" is separate from this setting and can not be tied to the system wide dark mode.
IMO it would be a great improvement to enable this.
danaquentin
Totally agree.
Very simple logic, but vivaldi did not implement it.
Also really, REALLY want this!
Any chance it would be implemented?
peterminin
peterminin
I guess the place to upvote it is here, in the "Mobile Feature Requests" sub: https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/54728/option-to-deactivate-dark-mode-for-web-pages-on-light-theme/.
would also like to have this, can't believe that in 2023 it's still not a thing