Unable to configure ProtonMail.
I cannot configure ProtonMail.
According to Proton Bridge, the security of the incoming server is specified as STARTTLS.
I cannot configure the security settings of the incoming server in Vivaldi.
Is there a solution?
STARTTLS is not curently supported in Vivaldi Mail on the IMAP/POP side. This feature has been requested here. Please upvote the first post in the thread by clicking the . That section of the Forum is where the Vivaldi developers look, when adding new features.
mib3berlin
@omurin
Hi, some user report they get Proton mail work in the Vivaldi mail client.
Please search the mail section, I have no time at moment to do this for you.
Cheers, mib
Thank you for providing the appropriate information.
I also inquired with Proton, and below is their response:
"The outcome largely depends on the implementation of the IMAP and SMTP protocols in Vivaldi, so we cannot guarantee it."
mib3berlin
@omurin
Now I had time to search, I cant test this but take a look:
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/73562/starttls-support/66?_=1696688420544
Cheers, mib