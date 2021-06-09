We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
Add mail account without SSL/TLS
Done hunderts of times with other programms (inkl. Opera CLASSIC)
I try to connect vivaldi mail via IMAP to 127.0.0.1:143 (plus a smtp mail server for sendigng mail). Ports, PW working with other mail progs, but cannot create this account with vivaldi because "add mailaccount" (german: Konto hinzufügen) stays grayed out.
@gwen-dragon
You answered to quickly, the vivaldi forum menue was in my way ....
Please see above.
OMG, my server on the very same HW ... and vivaldi requires ssl ... Am I supposed to mount barbwire around my desk?
But auth over insecure or local connections will come. Is planned.
Another 6 Years?
@gwen-dragon
And? As of now 5 Years 50 weeks left.
@gwen-dragon said in cannot create mail account (grayed out) {local server}:
@michaa7 I say: WIR.
You said: Wait ...
... for an answer on how long I'll take, I guessed ....
As I said in the title, I want to add my company mail account to vivaldi mail. But I failed. Vivaldi mail force to use SSL/TLS and I can not alter this setup.
@hutiwush We currently just support SSL/TLS.
Were you wondering about plaintext or STARTTLS?
You can make a bug with the setup you want and list the reason for it. Then we get an idea for the demand for it.
@gmg I just want to add a account without any security strategy as other mail client. You can take a loot at this pic.
@hutiwush We understand. The ability DOES NOT EXIST at present.
@ayespy OK. I understand. Is it in your develop plan ?
@hutiwush I wouldn't know. I don't work for Vivaldi. I am a volunteer. I can't think offhand WHY Vivaldi would want to add insecure functionality, but if there is a demand for it, anything could happen.
@hutiwush Best would be to make a bug and/or move this to feature request and people can vote for it there.
There people can vote for it and we can prioritize.
Quick question, is this connecting to an internal server? Is that why you need no encryption method?
As nothing has changed so far, is there a way to circumvent the need for SSl/TSL for my local webserver. I still cannot create an e-mail account within the vivaldi browser because vivaldi requires a SSL/TSL connection. But localy that's like asking for a visum when you need to go to the bathroom. This is complete overkill. Please allow for a normal connection. Cant be that tricky.
So .... any progress here??????? Damit.
I'm trying to add my email account on Vivaldi.
The incoming server uses 143 port and it requires "no security method". It means that I should leave that field blank but Vivaldi seems imposing SSL/TLS without giving me the option to modify.
Is there anyone can suggest how to fix it?
@Fabri69
We don't support plaintext authentication for security purposes. Is this for a localhost server?
@gmg yes it is
same here:
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/62044/cannot-create-mail-account-grayed-out-local-server
being forced to ssl/tls using a lokal server is equivalent to being forced to ask for a visum when wanting to enter your own bathroom ...
So please let vivaldi use our own local environement without hassle