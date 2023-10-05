We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
Brave search using the address bar
uberprutser
I would like to setup Brave search as the default search engine in my address bar. But if I use the address bar it opens up the Brave search website. I expect I need to add some parameters to make searching form the address bar working. Does someone know how to set this up properly?
The URL should be
https://search.brave.com/search?q=%s
See also https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/16991/guide-search-suggestion-url
DoctorG Ambassador
@uberprutser Do not copy the URL, but the blue text to get the correct URL for the search.
Well, the proper way to do it is to right-click the search field and add from there. Just like one would do in any other browser.
Then just add a description and a good keyword.
Note: This will not work for all search engines and not at all for POST search engines.
uberprutser
Thanks. That worked perfectly. Even the Brave icon is there