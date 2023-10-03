We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
Pressing enter in address bar delays
-
Hi there,
only since some time I'm having the following issue:
If typing something in the address bar and pressing enter, nothings happens. If have to press enter again and again, till it suddenly loads the URL entered.
Choosing a website from speed dial, from bookmarks or from the suggestions in the adress bar and clicking it, everything loads totally normal.
I'm using Vivaldi Snapshot - version: 6.4.3149.7 (64-Bit) on Kubuntu 18.04 LTS.
Any ideas?
Thanks in advance!
Chipy