Hi there,

only since some time I'm having the following issue:

If typing something in the address bar and pressing enter, nothings happens. If have to press enter again and again, till it suddenly loads the URL entered.

Choosing a website from speed dial, from bookmarks or from the suggestions in the adress bar and clicking it, everything loads totally normal.

I'm using Vivaldi Snapshot - version: 6.4.3149.7 (64-Bit) on Kubuntu 18.04 LTS.

Any ideas?

Thanks in advance!

Chipy