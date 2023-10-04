We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
Lighten (or darken) the bookmark menu separator lines?
I'm using dark mode, so the menus are black. Is there any way to lighten the separator lines in the bookmarks menus using custom.css? They're very faint and only a tad lighter than the black background menus and with very little contrast. Thanks.
@seeley Hi - unfortunately, the bookmarks menu and bookmarks bar dropdowns are native Chromium code and not part of Vivaldi's moddable UI, so cannot be modded.
For now. Maybe we'll be able to mod them in the future at some point.
@Pathduck
Thanks. I didn't think Chromium supported the bookmark separators, hence them not being available in almost all other Chromium browsers. Aren't the separators implemented by Vivaldi? Thx.
@seeley I have no idea how this works, I just know they're not moddable.
@Pathduck OK. Thanks for the replies.